UK Black Pride 2025: Lineup, location, after party and everything you need to know

UK Black Pride is just around the corner, marking the return of the world’s largest annual event celebrating all LGBTQIA+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern descent.

CEO, co-founder and Attitude cover star Lady Phyll said about the event in a news release: “As we reflect on our journey since 2005 and look forward to the next decade, I’m excited about what we will become and how we will continue to grow, learn and deepen our connection within our communities.”

The event has evolved into a celebration that now draws in thousands from the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike.

To mark its 20th running year, 2025 is set to be UK Black Pride’s most accessible yet. Here’s your complete guide, covering all the who, what, where and when’s.

(Image: Matt Tam @matt.tam.captures)

When is UK Black Pride 2025?

Join the celebration this Sunday (10 August 2025) for a range of performances, talks, community stalls and workshops. Last entry is at 6pm.

Where is UK Black Pride 2025 taking place?

Make your way to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and follow the signs towards the entrance and join the party and protest.

What is UK Black Pride 2025’s theme?

This year’s theme is ‘Becoming’, honouring two decades of growth. “It’s no secret that this year has been challenging for the community with political rollbacks and DEI cuts. We’ve resisted and thrived to become bigger, better, bolder and braver through the years. And we are proudly sustained and built by our community,” Lady Phyll says.

Who will be performing at UK Black Pride 2025?

Across the events three stages, on the main stage headliners will include Drag Race UK stars Tayce and Black Peppa alongside grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr. Your hosts will include Will Njobvu and Rikki Beadle-Blair among others.

The dance tent will include sets from Kiara Felippe, Blackcatt, DJ Biggy C and others.

The community stage returns for a third year hosting connections and conversations.

(Image: Aly Hamdy)

Where is the UK Black Pride 2025 after party?

Official afterparties will be hosted at Colour Factory and The Steel Yard in partnership with The Connection Party.

Pre-sale tickets are available and wristbands for entry will be accessible via volunteers on the day.

What makes UK Black Pride 2025 different?

This year a limited number of sensory packs will also be piloted to support neurodivergent attendees who may require it. As well as, dedicated access lanes will be available once again at the park entrance and throughout key areas of park. For more information click here.

UK Black Pride needs you

Organisers have called for action, with fewer sponsors and rising expenses, they wrote, “we need our community’s support to keep it free for everyone.” Support UK Black Pride by donating here.