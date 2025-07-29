UK Black Pride returns for 2025 with Grammy-nominated headliner

UK Black Pride will return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London, for its 20th annual celebration, headlined by Grammy-nominated artist Durand Bernarr, on 10 August.

The 2025 event will include performances, talks, community stalls and workshops, all aimed at celebrating the diversity of the communities of UK Black Pride.

The day is recognised as the world’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern descent.

“It’s no secret that this year has been challenging for the community” – UK Black Pride CEO Lady Phyll

This year’s theme is entitled Becoming, marking two decades of “growth, resistance, love, and self-definition,” according to organisers.

UK Black Pride CEO Lady Phyll said in a news release: “It’s no secret that this year has been challenging for the community with political rollbacks and DEI cuts. We’ve resisted and thrived to become bigger, better, bolder and braver through the years.”

She elaborated: “As we reflect on our journey since 2005 and look forward to the next decade, I’m excited about what we will become and how we will continue to grow, learn and deepen our connection as a community.”

The headline performer for the 2025 event will be Grammy-nominated vocalist and genre-bending artist, who will take the stage under his performer name DJ TBD, also known as Bra Coley.

“It’s going to be full of spirit, love and it’s going to be unapologetically Black”

Bernarr is known for his distinctive blend of soul, funk and dynamic vocals and as DJ TBD, he brings “genre-spanning DJ sets that pulse with energy,” organisers say.

Lady Phyll said: “We are so excited to have Durand perform his electrifying hybrid-DJ set.

“For anyone who has seen his Club 1BD set, you know it’s going to be full of spirit, love and it’s going to be unapologetically Black.”

Founded in 2005, UK Black Pride hosts an annual celebration around Pride month and runs year-round activities aimed at promoting the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people of colour.

UK Black Pride 2025 is taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, 10 August, 2025 from 12pm – 9pm. For full info, see the UK Black Pride website.