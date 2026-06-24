Iran and Egypt FIFA World Cup Pride Match to go ahead, organisers confirm

Iran and Egypt will play in the first-ever FIFA World Cup Pride Match on Friday (26 June), organisers confirmed to Outsports.

Following the announcement late last year that the two anti-LGBTQ+ nations would play in the 2026 World Cup Pride Match, Iran and Egypt condemned any association with the community.

In December 2025, Egypt’s Football Association (EFA) sent a letter to FIFA requesting that any affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community be prevented, due to the religious and social values of both nations.

FIFA World Cup Pride Match takes place in Seattle on 26 June

Iran made similar demands in May 2026, requesting that only officially recognised national flags be displayed in stadiums, thereby banning rainbow Pride flags.

The event, organised by the Seattle organising committee, is to be held at Lumen Field on 26 June and was planned well in advance of the nations’ confirmed participation.

Hedda McLendon, Seattle FQC26’s senior vice president of legacy, confirmed to Outsports that the Pride Match would go ahead, despite public concern.

“Let’s show them how we Pride” – Hedda McLendon confirming the Iran and Egypt Pride Match will go ahead

“We anticipate a lot of rainbow flags in the stadium and T-shirts with rainbow flags on them,” said Hedda.

“Let’s welcome people to Seattle. It’s the World Cup. And let’s show them how we Pride. It’s not a day, it’s not a weekend here. It’s a month.”

Seattle has established designated protest zones around the stadium. In light of Iran’s participation, demonstrations have already taken place in Southern California.

“We are very much expecting and prepared for protest activity” – Seattle mayor Katie Wilson on Iran’s participation

Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said: “We are very much expecting and prepared for protest activity… which is why we have many designated protest zones in the stadium area, and our law enforcement is very prepared to deal with that.”

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has urged FIFA to take action as the anti-gay laws of 11 World Cup nations come under scrutiny.

In a letter to the football federation, he focuses on 11 participating World Cup countries that criminalise homosexuality: Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Qatar, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Algeria.

Homosexuality is criminalised in 11 World Cup nations

Across all 11 nations, homosexuality is criminalised, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to, in some cases, the death penalty.

As per FIFA statutes and regulations, Tatchell argues that discrimination against gay players would be a breach of FIFA Statutes – Article 3: Human Rights.

Tatchell also draws attention to FIFA Statutes – Article 4.1: Non-discrimination, Equality and Neutrality, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.