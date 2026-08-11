Billionaire Tristan Schukraft to appear on Below Deck with his fiancé and five boyfriends

Tristan Schukraft, serial entrepreneur and founder of Tryst Hotels, is set to appear on the hit Bravo series Below Deck alongside his fiancé and five boyfriends.

A new trailer for the upcoming episode shows the billionaire travelling on the yacht with his entourage of hotties, all half-naked in Speedos and swimming shorts.

The episode is expected to give viewers a closer look at their polyamorous relationship, which has recently attracted a great deal of public interest.

Who is Tristan Schukraft’s fiancé?

Schukraft’s longest-running relationship is with his fiancé, Melvin Alexander, with the pair having been together for seven years. Schukraft proposed to Alexander in 2024 at the South Pole in Antarctica.

However, despite their long-term relationship and engagement, Schukraft revealed that marriage may not be on the cards.

Speaking on The John Hill Show, he said: “I don’t think we’ll ever get married. I would say Melvin is my forever fiancé.”

Schukraft lives with his fiancé and boyfriends

Explaining how the relationship works with five other men in their bubble, he confirmed that they all live together, although they do not all sleep in the same bed. He explained that they are more like three separate throuples.

“We get along,” Schukraft said. “Well, it’s like any family, you know. Sometimes not everyone gets along, right?”

Schukraft has become a well-known name in the queer community, having founded several queer-owned businesses, including tech firms such as ID90 Travel and the HIV telemedicine platform MISTR.

Schukraft owns Tryst Hotels

But what he is perhaps best known for, aside from his relationship, is his boutique hospitality brand for queer travellers, Tryst Hotels.

The brand operates across Mexico, Puerto Rico, New York, Brazil, Illinois and Florida, and recently travelled to Amsterdam for WorldPride 2026, where it hosted a pole-dancing pop-up.

It has not yet been confirmed which episode of Below Deck will feature Schukraft.