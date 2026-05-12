Iran demands FIFA bans Pride flags at 2026 World Cup ‘Pride Match’

Iran’s football federation has demanded FIFA adhere to a set of guarantees ahead of the 2026 World Cup ‘Pride Match‘.

A key demand is that only officially recognised national flags be displayed in stadiums, therefore banning LGBTQ+ Pride flags from future games.

If accepted, this could ban Pride rainbow flags at Iran’s Group G ‘Pride Match’ against Egypt in Seattle in June 2026.

Both Iran and Egypt have requested FIFA do not affiliate the game with the LGBTQ+ community

According to BBC News, Iran is also asking for visa guarantees for players and staff, and enhanced security for the team.

Taking place on 26 June, the match will coincide with the anniversary weekend of the Stonewall riots, where LGBTQ+ celebrations are held across the country.

The match has sparked controversy amongst both teams, with Egypt’s Football Association previously writing to FIFA requesting that any affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community be prevented due to religious and social values.

Same-sex intercourse in Egypt is punishable by six months to three years in prison

Under Egyptian law, same-sex marriage or civil unions are not recognised. While there are no explicit laws criminalising homosexuality, sexual activity between two men is punishable by law.

The Egyptian penal code describes sexual acts between males as promoting “habitual debauchery”, punishable by six months to three years in prison.

Same-sex sexual relations are criminalised under Iranian law. Penetrative sex between men is punishable by death, while non-penetrative sexual activity can result in up to 100 lashes per partner. Repeated offences may also lead to the death penalty.

“FIFA’s approach is respectful silence” – World Cup ‘Pride Match’ committee member, Eric Wahl, on FIFA’s response to Iran’s and Egypt’s concerns

FIFA has yet to comment on the Pride Match, or on the new demands brought forward by the Iran football federation. A member of the advisory committee for the 2026 World Cup “Pride Match”, Eric Wahl, has urged FIFA to “respect the culture” of LGBTQ+ inclusion in football.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I can’t anticipate what FIFA will do, I hope they do the right thing.”

Wahl continued: “We haven’t heard from them, and I am a little surprised they have not reached out, but in general FIFA’s approach is respectful silence – that’s good.”

“With regards to issues like human rights, they will stay out,” he claimed.

In a statement, the committee said “Pride Match” is “a host city–led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents and visitors alike”.

Is Iran competing in the 2026 World Cup?

The Iranian Football Federation has said the country will compete at the tournament “without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions”, while insisting hosts “take our concerns into account”.