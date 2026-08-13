Noah Schnapp set for stage debut in London with Affluenza after Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is set to make his world stage debut in London from 26 September to 21 November 2026.

Schnapp will star in Affluenza, written and directed by Tony-winning producer Andy Sandberg. The play is set among the wealthy social circles of the Hamptons in New York.

Though his roles have yet to be confirmed, Schnapp will play two characters in the play, which explores the “ripple effects of power and privilege”.

“It’s thrilling to now be bringing this play to life in London” – Noah Schnapp on working with Andy Sandberg

As reported by Variety, Schnapp said: “I am so excited to make my stage debut in London with ‘Affluenza.’”

“I started talking with Andy Sandberg a few months ago about finding the right opportunity to work together, and it’s thrilling to now be bringing this play to life in London.”

Following the fifth and final season of Stranger Things landing on Netflix late last year, Schnapp said he was being deliberate about choosing his next project.

“I wanted to be very intentional” – Schnapp on moving to the stage after Stranger Things

“I wanted to be very intentional about what I took on next, and as I spend more time with this excellent script, I feel so connected to the characters.”

Affluenza will open Riverside Studios’ Mainstage Season 26/27, which consists of five new plays, the majority of which are set in contemporary America.

Following Affluenza, the season will feature Sacrilegious by Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning writer of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Expecting by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola. Both productions will be directed by Sandberg.

Sandberg says he’s “honoured” Schnapp connected with the Affluenza script

Sandberg said: “I am incredibly excited to be launching this play and this season in just a few weeks – and now with Noah Schnapp at the helm,” adding that he was “honoured” that the actor connected with the script.

The announcement comes shortly after Schnapp shared images of himself in London with his twin sister, Chloe Belle Schnapp. The pair said they are travelling to Mykonos next.