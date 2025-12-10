Egypt and Iran demand FIFA blocks World Cup Pride Match over ‘cultural and religious sensitivities’

Egypt and Iran have opposed competing in the newly announced World Cup “Pride Match” to take place in Seattle at the 2026 World Cup, citing cultural differences (anti-gay laws).

Egypt’s Football Association (EFA) has sent a letter to FIFA requesting that any affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community be prevented due to the religious and social values of both nations, despite FIFA having no official affiliation with the game.

The event, organised by the Seattle organising committee, is to be held at Lumen Field stadium on 26 June, though it was planned well in advance of the nations’ confirmed participation.

“It is necessary to avoid including activities that could provoke cultural and religious sensitivities” – Egypt’s Football Association sited Egypt and Iran’s stance on LGBTQ+ identities

The EFA statement highlighted that while FIFA is committed to ensuring respectful environments for fans from all walks of life, “It is necessary to avoid including activities that could provoke cultural and religious sensitivities among fans from both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially since such activities are culturally and religiously incompatible with the two countries.”

They continued: “The federation also relied on FIFA’s established principle of respecting cultures and encouraging all parties to organise events in a way that respects the beliefs and identities of the participating communities.

“Therefore, in order to ensure that the match is held in an atmosphere of respect and focused solely on the sporting aspect, the Egyptian Federation categorically rejects these calls and demands that FIFA not hold any events or performances related to supporting homosexuality inside the stadium on matchday.”

Despite the controversy, the Seattle committee continues to state that the game will go ahead. In a statement issued earlier this week, they reaffirmed their commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

“We are honoured to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community” – Seattle organising committee reinforcing their Pride Match event

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs,” they wrote. “We are honoured to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity and unity for all.”

Both Egypt and Iran have strict laws against LGBTQ+ people. Under Egyptian law, same-sex marriage or civil unions are not recognised, and although there is no official ruling outlawing homosexuality, the Egyptian penal code criminalises sexual relations between men.

Under Iranian law, same-sex sexual relations are criminalised. Penetrative sex between men is punishable by death, lashings, and imprisonment.

Iran’s Football Federation also raised objections, calling the Pride celebration an “irrational move” supporting a specific group, and said Tehran would appeal to FIFA.

Historically, at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA threatened yellow cards for players wearing pro-LGBTQ+ “OneLove” armbands, leading some teams, such as England, to abandon plans to advocate for the community.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.