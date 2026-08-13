Burgas is officially announced as Bulgaria’s host city for Eurovision 2027

Burgas, Bulgaria, has been officially announced as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Bulgarian National Television (BNT) announced today (13 August) that the competition is set to take place in the seaside city of Burgas, on the Black Sea coast.

Taking place at Bulgaria’s newest sports and entertainment venue, Arena Burgas, the semi-finals will be held on 11 and 13 May, followed by the grand final on 15 May, marking the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2026?

As per the regular Eurovision rules, the winning country from the previous year is set to host the competition, with Bulgaria winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 for the first time in the country’s history.

DARA took the title with her song ‘Bangaranga’, scoring 516 points at the grand final in Vienna and beating Israel in a close public vote.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said he was “delighted” to welcome Bulgaria as the host country of the 2027 singing competition.

“Burgas brings something really special to the Eurovision Song Contest” – Martin Green CBE welcoming the 2027 Host City

“Burgas brings something really special to the Eurovision Song Contest. It is a vibrant, welcoming city on the Black Sea with a strong musical and cultural identity, and it has the ambition, infrastructure and passion needed to welcome the Eurovision family.”

Marking the country’s first time hosting the event, he said: “We want to create something that feels truly Bulgarian while also being unmistakably Eurovision – a celebration that brings people together through music.”

“We thank all of the cities which showed such enthusiasm in their bids to host Bulgaria’s first ever Eurovision Song Contest.”

Officials congratulate Burgas on the win

On Burgas taking the spot as the host city, Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, congratulated the seaside venue.

“With this victory comes great responsibility, and I hope the ultimate winners will be the many international visitors who come to experience Burgas.”

“BNT, the EBU and Burgas now have an intensive period of collaboration ahead of us as we work together to deliver a Contest that meets the high expectations of millions of viewers around the world.”

“I am confident that Bulgaria will be a worthy host of Europe’s biggest live music television event and will showcase the very best of our culture, hospitality and professionalism.”