Eleven World Cup nations face scrutiny over anti-gay laws ahead of Pride Match

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has urged FIFA to take action as the anti-gay laws of eleven World Cup nations come under scrutiny.

In a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Tatchell argued that the countries’ involvement breaches the football organisation’s own anti-discrimination rules.

The letter focuses on eleven participating World Cup countries that criminalise homosexuality: Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Qatar, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Algeria.

Peter Tatchell wrote to FIFA for confirmation that gay players will not be excluded from the World Cup

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FIFA & its sponsors should join call for an ICE trucehttps://t.co/JkvgsNtSUv#FiFaWorldCup — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 18, 2026

Across all nations, homosexuality is criminalised, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to, in some cases, the death penalty.

Tatchell’s letter urges FIFA to require written confirmation from each country that no player will be excluded or punished for being gay.

“FIFA has clear rules prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation. It has not required, and has not received, confirmation from these eleven countries that they would select a gay player whose performance merits inclusion in their squad. I am asking FIFA to do what its own statutes require,” wrote Tatchell.

What does FIFA say about LGBTQ+ players?

As per FIFA Statutes and Regulations, Tatchell argues that discrimination against gay players would be a breach of FIFA Statutes – Article 3: Human Rights.

The policy states: “FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.”

Tatchell also draws attention to FIFA Statutes – Article 4.1: Non-discrimination, Equality and Neutrality, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

The full policy reads: “Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion.”

Tatchell argues that countries who do not comply with FIFA’s regulations are in breach of World Cup rules

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The letter outlines that countries that do not comply with FIFA’s policy are in breach of FIFA World Cup 26 Regulations, referencing Article 5.2(b): Participating Member Associations – Responsibilities.

“On entering the FIFA World Cup 26, the Participating Member Associations automatically undertake to observe and comply with the FIFA Statutes (this includes 4.1),” the policy reads.

World Cup 2026 “Pride Match” controversy

The letter comes ahead of the controversial “Pride Match” between Iran and Egypt on 26 June in Seattle, with Tatchell raising concerns about both countries attempts to silence LGBTQ+ visibility.

In December 2025, Egypt’s Football Association (EFA) sent a letter to FIFA requesting that any affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community be prevented due to the religious and social values of both nations. Iran made similar demands in May 2026.

The event, organised by the Seattle organising committee, is to be held at Lumen Field stadium on 26 June, though it was planned well in advance of the nations’ confirmed participation.

“FIFA is effectively being blackmailed by Iran” – Tatchell raises concerns about the 2026 “Pride Match”

Tatchell is seeking confirmation that the Pride flag reports are accurate, arguing that if they are, “FIFA is effectively being blackmailed by Iran into suppressing LGBT+ visibility at a match it has branded the Pride Match.”

“That would be a profound contradiction and a betrayal of FIFA’s stated commitment to human rights,” said Tatchell.

FIFA should therefore respond to Tatchell with confirmation that LGBTQ+ fans and Pride flags will be permitted at all matches.