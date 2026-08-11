‘Gym penis’ is trending online – but what is it and why does it happen?

Men noticing their penis appears smaller during or after a workout may be seeing a temporary change in its flaccid appearance rather than an actual reduction in size.

The phenomenon has recently been dubbed ‘gym penis’ online, with the terms referring to temporary retraction of the penis and scrotum during or after strenuous exercise.

While ‘gym penis’ is not a medical diagnosis, temporary changes in penile appearance are well established. Cleveland Clinic urologist Dr Raevti Bole explains that a range of factors can affect how large the penis appears, with some changes lasting only a short time.

“It’s a normal and natural physiological response” – Cleveland Clinic urologist Dr Raevti Bole on ‘gym penis’

“When it’s cold, muscles contract to tighten your scrotum and pull your testes closer to your body for warmth,” she explains. The penis contains similar muscles, meaning it can also appear temporarily retracted.

“It’s a normal and natural physiological response,” Bole says. “Once you warm back up, everything should return to normal.”

Exercise can involve some of the same physiological responses. During strenuous activity, the body increases its cardiovascular activity and redirects resources towards the muscles and organs involved in exercise. The sympathetic nervous system is also activated during physical exertion, producing changes throughout the body.

When should you seek medical advice?

That can make the penis appear more contracted while it is flaccid. The effect may be particularly noticeable during demanding workouts or when exercising in colder conditions.

There is a distinction, however, between a short-lived change and a persistent one. The NHS advises men to seek medical advice if they notice changes to the appearance of their penis that do not go away. It also recommends seeing a GP or sexual health clinic for persistent erection problems, while symptoms such as pain, swelling, lumps or a significant change in the penis should also be assessed.