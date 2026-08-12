Last One Laughing gets Halloween special with Tom Allen and more

The hit Amazon Prime series Last One Laughing has announced its Halloween special, featuring Tom Allen, Daisy May Cooper and more.

Last One Laughing: Halloween will launch on Prime Video globally on 23 October, with the first three episodes dropping that day and the final episode arriving on 30 October.

Who’s in the cast? As well as Attitude Award winner Allen and the hilarious Cooper, Last One Laughing: Halloween will also see Jack Dee, Phil Wang, Lou Sanders, Reece Shearsmith and Harriet Dyer all trying to be the last person standing without laughing.

What to expect from Last One Laughing‘s Halloween special

Returning as hosts, Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty will be tasked with making sure the cast don’t laugh or scream, as extra responsibilities have been placed on the comedians for the Halloween special.

Last One Laughing UK has so far released two hilarious seasons, featuring comedy legends from across the globe.

Season 1 aired in 2025, featuring the first 10 brave soldiers to walk into Carr’s den of laughs, with the likes of Sara Pascoe, Joe Wilkinson and more all trying to be the last person standing without laughing.

Who won Last One Laughing season 1?

Bob Mortimer won the first season, returning for Season 2 in 2026, only to be dethroned by David Mitchell. Alan Carr proved a fan favourite in the second season. One highlight came when he shared his spooky coming-out story, which is available to watch via Attitude’s TikTok.

The franchise has proven such a hit that it has received serious TV accolades, taking home Best Entertainment Programme at both the BAFTA TV Awards and the Broadcast Awards in 2026.

Season 1 winner Mortimer also won Best Entertainment Performance at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards.