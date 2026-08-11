Hugh Laurie weighs in on transgender basketball debate: ‘I support Sophie Cunningham’

House star Hugh Laurie has said he does not support transgender athletes competing in women’s sport.

The comments came during a social media dispute with Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, who is known for his anti-transgender views.

The discussion began when Laurie appeared to address the debate over transgender athletes in female basketball, which has recently made headlines following comments by viral WNBA player Sophie Cunningham.

Hugh Laurie chimes in on transgender athletes in women’s basketball

“Strange this whole broigus should happen in professional basketball, where 99.9% of the world are, effectively, ‘women’. Per Pablo Torre of Sports Illustrated, if you’re an American man between 20 and 40 years of age and 7 feet tall or more, there’s a 17% chance you’re already in the NBA,” Laurie wrote on X.

Linehan then replied to his post, asking for clarification: “Do you think men should be allowed to compete in women’s sports? Hugh Laurie. Yes or no? That’s what the argument is about.”

“Calling it a ‘broigus’ to distance yourself from it is cowardly. Look how easy this is: Women deserve fair sports,” he continued.

“I don’t believe men should compete against women” – Laurie agrees with Sophie Cunningham

Laurie responded bluntly, writing: “Firstly, fuck off; secondly no, I don’t believe men should compete against women, I thought I’d made that pretty clear.”

Linehan then asked Laurie specifically whether he supported WNBA player Cunningham, who told ESPN last month that it is “common sense” to keep transgender women out of women’s sport.

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Laurie acknowledges Graham Linehan’s views

Laurie confirmed that he does agree with Cunningham’s stance, replying to Linehan: “You started it. ‘Cowardly’ to ‘fuck off’ is the going rate of exchange around here. And yes, I support Sophie Cunningham. And you, some of the time.”

Cunningham’s comments sparked a wider political and public debate, with the likes of US president Donald Trump backing her views.

The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement currently states that “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” although no openly transgender woman has ever played in the league.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the issue will be discussed with team presidents at an upcoming meeting, stressing that the league will consider the matter “thoughtfully”.