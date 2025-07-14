Happy International Non-Binary People’s Day: 11 celebrities who use they/them pronouns

International Non-Binary People’s Day is a global celebration that recognises and honours non-binary individuals. Created in 2012 by writer Katje van Loon (zie/zir), the day falls on 14 July, exactly midway between International Women’s Day and International Men’s Day. Well-known figures such as musician Sam Smith and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness are among those who identify with they/them pronouns.

Here are 11 celebrity faces who identify with they/them pronouns who are helping bring greater visibility to non-binary identities.

Sam Smith (they/them)

Sam Smith (Image: Instagram/@samsmith)



British singer Sam Smith officially came out as non-binary in a post on their social media profiles in 2019. They wrote: “Today is a good day so here goes. I have decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM [red love heart emoji] after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Demi Lovato (they/them/she/her)

Singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in 2021 in a video posted to her social media. The musician said: “I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.” Demi currently uses they/them and she/her pronouns, as listed in her Instagram bio.

G-Flip (they/them)

Musician G Flip announced they were non-binary in an Instagram post in 2021. They wrote: “I’m non-binary mother f**kers!” The Melbourne-based pop artist shared the news by giving props to the non-binary activists that preceded them in a carousel of childhood photos.

Emma D’Arcy (they/them)

“I’m a nonbinary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here,” Emma told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 during an interview about their role in House of the Dragon.

Janelle Monáe (she/her/they/them)

Janelle Monáe publicly identified as non-binary during an appearance on Red Table Talk in April 2022. Speaking to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris the star said: “I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she’.”

Elliot Page (he/they)

Elliot Page publicly came out publicly as a transgender man in a December 2020 Instagram post, stating his pronouns as he/they. In a 2021 interview with Time, they also described themselves as nonbinary and queer. They furthermore told the outlet: “Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric – every day you’re seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real.”

Emma Corrin (she/they)

Known for their role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, Emma quietly came out as non-binary in 2021 by updating their pronouns on Instagram to she/they. In 2022, they told The Telegraph of misgendering: “I don’t mind if people get my pronouns wrong, that’s fine. Just try, and I’ll correct you where necessary and gradually we take steps forward. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Jonathan Van Ness (they/he/she)

Jonathan Van Ness publicly came out as non-binary in June 2019 during an in-depth interview with Out magazine. The Queer Eye hairstylist shared: “I’m nonbinary… some days I feel like a boy, but then other days I feel like a girl.”

“Comments come from everyone, but I really feel like if you’re expressing yourself and like that’s what you really feel, then I don’t care. I’m just being who I wanna be,” they added.

Bella Ramsey (they/them)

The 21-year-old actor, known for her appearance in season six of Game of Thrones and the TV series The Last Of Us, came out as non-binary and gender-fluid in 2023. Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year, Bella spoke about their decision to come out publicly: “Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t [come out], because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing. And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that.”

“So it’s been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret,” they added.

Jack Haven (they/them)

Jack Haven, who previously came out as queer in 2018 and is known for their role as Casey Gardner in the Netflix series Atypical, later came out as non-binary in an Instagram post the following year: “I’m non‑binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. using they/them as of late n it feels right. scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender. If you’re NB comment and celebrate yourself! u r beautiful and u r whole [sic].”

Shea Couleé (she/they)

Shea Couleé publicly announced their non-binary identity in 2019, in an interview with Them, saying: “Once I started to use drag as gender performance … I feel now that being a gender non‑binary person occupying drag spaces is freeing. Everything I’m doing when I’m in those spaces is as authentically me as I can be.” They added that “in my personal life, being non-binary is just a lot easier. It feels less forced.”