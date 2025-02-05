Colman Domingo, Doechii, Janelle Monáe and more confirmed for Met Gala 2025 as theme is announced

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the co-chair committee for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala, with this year’s comittee featuring recent red carpet darling Colman Domingo.

Domingo, who recently became the first out gay Black actor to receive a nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars, will co-chair the committee with A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Vogue boss Anna Wintour. LeBron James has also been named as an honourary chair.

The theme of this year’s gala and exhibition will be ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. The exhibition will “explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy,” as per Vogue.

This celebration of tailoring is sure to inspire a plethora of power suits from gala attendees, as well as heroing other menswear staples such as hats, ties, canes, brooches, and pocket squares.

Also announced was this year’s host committee which boasts a number of stylish queer Black icons including Doechii, Janelle Monáe, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri, Pose star Jeremy Pope, playwright Jeremy O. Harris and former British Vogue editor Edward Enniful.

André 3000, Usher, Regina King, Dapper Dan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Spike Lee and Tyla are also among the names on the hosting comittee.

Domingo was recently asked by W for his reaction to becoming a mainstay on red carpet best dressed lists. “The capes! The colours! The drama,” the actor joked. “You know what, I love dressing, I’ve always loved dressing.

“I got that from my mother at a young age, so I just wear what makes me feel good which is why I’m not afraid of colour, I’m not afraid of shape, capes. I’m not afraid of carrying a little cat bag,” he went on.

“I must admit most things that I wear, they have masculine tailoring. It just has to feel strong in some way, shape or form. I don’t mind a little fringe sometimes, a little ruffle, but I need to feel I’m like a warrior. Warriors wear capes. Kings wear capes,” the star commented. “Yeah I kill it in a cape.”