Elliot Page ‘struggled to function’ before transition: ‘I couldn’t see a future’

Actor Elliot Page, who is a trans man, has opened up on very difficult periods of his life prior to transitioning.

The Umbrella Academy star, 36, told the world was trans back in 2020 and shared “my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

Back in June, he released his memoir Pageboy, where he wrote candidly about his experiences as a trans man.

Now, he has reflected further on the past few years in a recent chat on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, and lifted the lid on his emotional journey to transitioning.

“I couldn’t see the future because I didn’t know how much longer I would last feeling that way” – Elliot Page

He explained: “For significant periods of my life, I struggled to function on a pretty basic level, it was hard for me to literally sit down, it was hard for me to be productive, for me to present at all.

“I couldn’t see the future because I didn’t know how much longer I would last feeling that way,” Page added.

The Juno star went on to detail the positives he now feels since transitioning and how that translates into his everyday life.

“It’s actually hard to describe when it’s literally now every aspect in every moment of my life, you know, like when people go, ‘Oh, what was your last incident of gender euphoria?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, this morning when I was drinking coffee in silence and just being able to sit and have my coffee.’

“Doing things in the past that I did enjoy, but a part of me wasn’t there so, it could be going to meet some friends in the park and I’m really able to just be in the park with them.”

Earlier this year, the star shared the incredible impact undergoing top surgery had been on his life.

While sharing a topless photo with his breast scars, he said: “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

Back in 2020, he explained his decision to speak about his gender identity was partially prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited another reason as the anti-transgender rhetoric in politics and the news cycle.