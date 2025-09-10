Alex Thomas-Smith marries actor Ciaran Thomas-Smith: ‘Queer and trans love is not just valid, it’s joyful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Thomas-Smith married long-term partner and actor Ciaran Thomas-Smith last Friday (5 September) – and didn’t they look absolutely stunning!

Alex rose to prominence this year with the release of the queer BBC series What It Feels Like for a Girl, starring alongside Ellis Howard and Hannah Jones written by Paris Lees – and also features in Netflix’s Too Much.

Speaking about their relationship, Alex shared how the couple first met five years ago in an exclusive interview with Attitude. They recalled: “Ciaran and I met in lockdown. I was actually living in Berlin at the time, I had only come home for Christmas and he asked me out on a date. From the moment we met it was instant… five years later and we have lived with each other ever since.”

“It was, and will always be, the best day of my life” – Alex Thomas-Smith on their wedding day

The couple tied the knot at Hackney Town Hall, a venue Alex described as “simply gorgeous”. Grammy award winner Charlie XCX married George Daniel, drummer for The 1975, at the same venue July of this year.

The newlyweds celebrated with a private dining feast at The Pig & Butcher in Islington. “We had speeches and just spent the next few hours celebrating our love with all those we hold dear,” said the star.

Reflecting on the wedding day, Alex gushed: “It was, and will always be, the best day of my life… As an actor, I’m used to being performative, but this was just me as me. I’ve never felt more vulnerable in my life!”

“On my wedding day, I imagined my younger self sitting in the room” – Alex on marriage as a transfeminine, non-binary person

One particularly emotional moment was when their two-year-old nephew carried the rings: “As soon as I saw his little legs running up, I immediately burst into tears.”

On the importance of representing trans and queer relationships, Alex said: “Representation of trans relationships is so deeply important to me… On my wedding day, I imagined my younger self sitting in the room, watching and realising that what once felt impossible was not only possible, but real. Queer and trans love is not just valid, it’s joyful, enduring, and worth celebrating.”

The couple walked down to The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra version of Aretha Franklin’s ‘I Say a Little Prayer’. Alex reflected: “We stood outside and listened to the start of the song before we entered. My heart was beating so fast, and I held on to Ciaran’s hand.”

“People like to put you into boxes, especially when it comes to ‘bride and groom'” – Alex on marriage as an LGBTQ+ couple

Discussing challenges faced as a trans-feminine non-binary person, Alex said: “People kept telling me they couldn’t wait to see the dress… I actually proposed to him, and I didn’t wear a dress. People like to put you into boxes, especially when it comes to ‘bride and groom,’ but for us, that was so not important. We just wanted to be happy.”

Alex also spoke about what makes their relationship special: “Truly, I think that Ciaran loves me for exactly who I am… He would always tell me how great I looked and how much he loved me. The way he explains it is: ‘I just love you. I don’t care who you are, there’s nothing you could be that would stop me loving who you are.’ And to me, that’s what love is all about.”

Looking ahead, Alex revealed their hopes for the future: “I would have a baby tomorrow if we could! He isn’t quite there yet, which is completely understandable… but building a home together is the most important thing to me.”