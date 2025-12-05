Graham Linehan has claimed he’s developing a role-playing game using ChatGPT that involves punishing transgender lesbians.

Linehan, known for his work on Father Ted and The IT Crowd, has shifted in recent years from mainstream comedy to outspoken anti-trans activism. In 2023, he stated that opposing trans activism had “consumed his life”, cost him employment, and ended his marriage.

An Observer profile titled, “Graham Linehan won’t shut up,” reports that Linehan is developing a ChatGPT-based “hidden role deduction game”.

“Find the troll lesbian and then devise an amusing punishment without giving him an erection” – Graham Linehan on the AI game

According to Linehan, the AI game is prompted with: “You are five blind lesbian adventurers out for a good night out. Slaying dragons and whatnot. But one of your number is a hulking great troll pretending to be a woman.” The prompt concludes: “Find the troll lesbian and then devise an amusing punishment without giving him an erection.”

The comedian has recently faced legal proceedings after allegedly harassing a teenage trans activist online and causing damage to her phone. He was acquitted of harassment but found guilty of criminal damage and plans to appeal the decision.

In November, Linehan was cleared of harassment charges against trans activist Sophia Brooks after his arrest at Heathrow Airport on 1 September.

Linehan was, however, convicted of criminal damage for throwing her mobile phone after Brooks confronted him outside a women’s rights conference last year.

Linehan has been a prominent anti-trans activist

In addition to causing £369 of damage to her phone, he called Brooks names such as “domestic terrorist”, “groomer”, and continuously misgendered her as a “man” in social media posts on X.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, district judge Briony Clarke found Linehan not guilty of harassment after he denied the claims, presiding over a three-day trial.

Linehan has been a prominent anti-trans activist, making several chilling comments online. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops, and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another post showed a picture of a trans march with the caption: “A photo you can smell.”

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.