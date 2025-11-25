Graham Linehan cleared of transphobic harassment charges against Sophia Brooks after smashing her phone

Graham Linehan has been cleared of harassment charges against trans activist Sophia Brooks after his arrest at Heathrow Airport on 1 September, following a heated exchange last year.

Linehan has been convicted of criminal damage for throwing her mobile phone after Brooks confronted the gender-critical Father Ted creator outside a women’s rights conference last year.

In addition to causing £369 of damage to her phone, he called Brooks names such as “domestic terrorist”, “groomer”, and continuously misgendered her as a “man” in social media posts on X.

“Not given entirely truthful evidence” – District judge Briony Clarke found Graham Linehan not guilty of trans harassment

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (25 November), District judge Briony Clarke found Linehan not guilty of harassment after he denied the claims, presiding over a three-day trial.

According to the Standard, she concluded that Brooks had “not given entirely truthful evidence” about her disputes with Linehan, and her testimony was partly disbelieved unless supported by audio or video evidence.

The judge found Linehan’s anti-trans social media posts annoying but not “oppressive” and dismissed his defence that he grabbed the phone to prevent a crime.

“Go away you disgusting incel” – Linehan reportedly shouted transphobic abuse at Sophia Brooks

Linehan was said to have responded with “extreme personal animosity” and was reportedly heard on footage saying, “Go away groomer,” “Go away you disgusting incel,” and calling her a “sissy porn-watching scumbag”.

Linehan, a prominent anti-trans activist, claimed he had been targeted by trans activists. Speaking about Brooks, he said: “He was misogynistic, he was abusive, he was snide.”

The BAFTA-winning writer added: “He depended on his anonymity to get close to people and hurt them, and I wanted to destroy that anonymity.”

“Punch him in the balls” – Linehan encouraging violence on trans people

Linehan has been a prominent anti-trans activist, making several chilling comments online. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops, and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another post showed a picture of a trans march with the caption: “A photo you can smell.”

Linehan claimed that his views ruined his marriage, saying trans activists “went after my wife.” He has also lost old colleagues as friends, including Ardal O’Hanlon and Amelia Bullmore.

