Father Ted creator Graham Linehan arrested at Heathrow airport over anti-trans tweets

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has been arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport over anti-trans tweets, shortly after stepping off a flight.

Returning to London from Arizona, the writer was escorted to a private area where he was arrest for three tweets.

“Punch him in the balls” – Graham Linehan on trans spaces

One wrote: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls. — Graham Linehan 🎗️ (@Glinner) April 20, 2025

Another was a picture of a trans march with the caption: “A photo you can smell.”

The third was under the same photo: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. Fuck em.”

On his blog, Linehan said he was questioned and released with a bail condition that he must not go on X.

“You’ve been sent by trans activists” – Linehan on his arrest at Heathrow Airport

A photo you can smell pic.twitter.com/uWB2fCqQ6i — Graham Linehan 🎗️ (@Glinner) April 19, 2025

He wrote: “When I first saw the cops, I actually laughed. I couldn’t help myself. ‘Don’t tell me! You’ve been sent by trans activists.’ The officers gave no reaction and this was the theme throughout most of the day.

“I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers.

He also recalled that after being checked by a nurse while in custody he was escorted to A&E, adding: “The doctors suggested the high blood pressure was stress-related, combined with long-haul travel and lack of movement.”

“His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing” – Met Police on Linehan condition in a&e

He continued to blame the trans community, telling his followers: “I feel it may also have been a contributing factor that I have now spent eight years being targeted by trans activists working in tandem with police.”

I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. Fuck em — Graham Linehan 🎗️ (@Glinner) April 19, 2025

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing. He has now been bailed pending further investigation.”

Linehan will face trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday over charges of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks online and damaging her phone.