Graham Linehan hits out at Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon, calling him ‘latest ex-colleague to smear me’ for anti-trans views

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has publicly fallen out with show’s star Ardal O’Hanlon over violent anti-transgender views.

Linehan has been under heat this year for his anti-trans comments on X, leading to his arrest at Heathrow Airport on 1 September following promoting violence to trans women.

The 57-year-old Irish comedian took to X over the weekend accusing O’Hanlon of being “the latest colleague to smear” him as the actor said he feels “sorry” for Linehan.

“Ardal O’Hanlon becomes the latest ex-colleague to smear me in the press,” wrote the Father Ted writer. “I just called him and he apparently disagrees with me that women deserve single-sex spaces, fair sports etc. sorry to be the bearer of bad news.”

He continued: “Of course when I pressed him, he said it was the ‘way’ I did things. Like Amelia Bulmore, another actor I never did anything but support, blaming me for my own harassment.”

Ardal O’Hanlon starred as Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted, and although Bulmore didn’t appear in the 1990s channel 4 programme, she worked with Linehan on the comedy show Big Train.

Responding to one comment, Linehan added: “I can’t tell you what it’s like to have friend after friend simply refuse to research the issue in favour of casually smearing me to every journalist who comes along.”

In a column for The Times, O’Hanlon weighed on his relationships with the Father ted cast: “I still get on great with everyone, though I haven’t seen much of the show’s creator Graham Linehan and am baffled as to why he got involved in the culture wars.”

He continued to aim his column at the anti-trans comedian: “I feel sorry for him; he’s entitled to his opinions, but the way he presented them made it confrontational.”

Bulmore has also recently weighed in on Linehan’s remarks, which include: “make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls” if a trans woman was in a women-only space.

“I find it just too painful to think about,” she said to the Telegraph. “This unfathomable escalation,” she added.

On his blog, after he was taken custody by armed police officers. Linehan said he was questioned and released with a bail condition that he must not go on X.

He wrote: “When I first saw the cops, I actually laughed. I couldn’t help myself. ‘Don’t tell me! You’ve been sent by trans activists.’ The officers gave no reaction and this was the theme throughout most of the day.”

In an interview with BBC News, Linehan said he had no remorse for his transphobic comments: “I don’t regret anything I’ve tweeted – sometimes I’ve tweeted a bit more out of anger, because of the frustration that no-one’s paying attention to this issue.”