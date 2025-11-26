Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley gives fitness advice this festive season in motivational post

Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley shared his latest fitness plan for the festive season in a motivational Instagram post promoting a healthy balance around Christmas.

Hemsley, who came out as gay this August and later went public with his relationship with boyfriend Antonio Bruno, has previously shared health updates, but is now more committed than ever to pushing himself.

Alongside a shirtless workout pic, he told his social media followers that he is diving into “a new training and nutrition plan” with body transformation coach David Kay.

“How up stronger, healthier, and more balanced” – Sawyer Hemsley on his Christmas body goals

The businessman said he is more “committed to pushing both my body and mind to show up stronger, healthier, and more balanced”.

He added: “Yes, it’s the holiday season, and yes, I’m surrounded by incredible food — Mom’s baking included. But the goal isn’t perfection.”

He spoke about his takeaways from the fitness instructor, adding that just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy festive treats while maintaining his physique.

“It’s learning how to enjoy life and fuel it the right way” – Hemsley new festive workout is about balance

“It’s learning how to enjoy life and fuel it the right way. With the right plan, some discipline, and a whole lot of grit, I know I can navigate it without missing out on the things I love most,” he said.

In October, Hemsley posted two shirtless selfies alongside a piece of paper reading, “Nobody is too busy… it’s just a matter of priorities.”

Now, he is focused on maintaining balance: “Life is too short not to care about your body, and also too short not to savor the little treats that make it sweet.”

“Still making time for our workouts” – Hemsley’s birthday tribute to his boyfriend Antonio Bruno

He has previously been seen working out with his real estate–agent boyfriend during his 30th birthday celebrations, thanking him for “traveling on the weekends with me, saying yes to all the desserts, and still making time for our workouts.”

His latest Instagram post concluded: “Here’s to balance, drive, and a body built to enjoy every moment. Let’s get after it.”

