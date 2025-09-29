Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley hard-launches real estate boyfriend one month after coming out

Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley has hard-launched his real estate agent boyfriend, Antonio Bruno, in a shirtless poolside snap.

Hemsley came out as gay last month in an emotional Instagram post, where he admitted it had taken him a long time to come to terms with his sexuality was ready to “respond to the rumours”.

This came days after TikTok personality Grant Gibbs posted a video speculating about his sexuality, which later resulted in him issuing an apology after “outing” the business owner.

“The best part of my summer” – Sawyer Hemsley hard-launching his boyfriend Antonio Bruno

A month later, Hemsley is now happier than ever, posting a candid video to Instagram of his lover. He captioned the post: “The best part of my summer.”

Smiling at the camera, the caption continued: “These past few months have been some of the happiest of my life. This season has been one I’ll never forget – full of memories, laughter, and a camera roll that tells the story better than I could.”

The luxury estates agent commented under the post: “He’s a lucky guy.”

Who is the Crumbl Cookie co-founder, Sawyer Hemsley’s boyfriend?

On his Instagram account, Bruno links to his official website, which offers a description of his career.

The website reads: “Antonio brings an abundance of personal real estate experience and a solid business background to each transaction,” Bruno’s bio reads. “Raised in a real estate family, he specialises in recognising opportunities and forecasting emerging trends in various neighbourhood markets in LA.”

The description adds: “Prior to real estate, Antonio honed his skills in finance, legal compliance and sales to help transition into his career in real estate. He’s a diligent multitasker and well-versed in the financial and legal components of real estate. With outstanding networking skills, Antonio’s client list has grown to include Finance CEOs, notable developers, and well-known individuals in the entertainment industry.”

The Beverly Hills–based property worker also recently soft-launched his cookie-business-owner boyfriend in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram this summer.

In what appears to be a family getaway, Hemsley can be spotted in the second-to-last photo posing with his boyfriend and family members, captioned: “Summer Fridays.”

“Rallying behind our guy for his dirty thirty birthday weekend” – Hemsley celebrating boyfriend, Bruno’s 30th birthday

More recently, the pair were spotted together after a sweaty workout, captioned: “Team: Ab Real Estate.”

The happy couple posed shirtless alongside a friend to celebrate the real estate agent’s 30th birthday.

The caption by the Crumbl CEO continued: “Somehow I ended up at CrossFit this trip and it absolutely wrecked me. But man, it was worth it – nothing like sweating it out with the crew and rallying behind our guy for his dirty thirty birthday weekend!”

Bruno has also been recognised among the 2025 RealTrends verified rankings of top real estate professionals in America.