TikTok star Grant Gibbs apologises after ‘outing’ Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley

TikTok personality Grant Gibbs has issued an apology after ‘outing’ Crumbl Cookie co-founder Sawyer Hemsley in a video that quickly went viral just days before he came out.

Hemsley came out as gay on Monday (25 August) in a heartfelt message to social media, saying: “It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself,” following online speculation.

Gibbs posted a TikTok video last week speculating about the businessman’s sexuality. He has since admitted his actions were “nasty”, saying he never intended to out Hemsley, while also praising him for his success and character.

“This was never my intention” – Grant Gibbs apologising to Sawyer Hemsley

In the clip responding to Hemsley’s public statement, the 27-year-old said: “This was never my intention — to out somebody in this way… I did not mean for it to happen like this. I am so sorry, Sawyer.”

In his official announcement posted to Instagram, posing with his dog, the 33-year-old founder said: “Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful.”

He said he wanted to tell his own story rather than allowing others reveal his sexuality for him: “Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself, and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

“I didn’t have the clarity to answer the questions or respond to the rumours” – Hemsley on coming out as gay

In his coming out post, the viral cookie company founder addressed the viral speculations from various online personalities about his sexuality: “For most of my life, I didn’t have the clarity to answer the questions or respond to the rumours.”

“It has also brought me peace, joy, and authenticity” – Hemsley

He continued: “Coming to terms with it has been overwhelming… but it has also brought me peace, joy, and authenticity that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Despite the challenges, Hemsley expressed gratitude for his upbringing and emphasised that embracing his sexuality has only benefited his life.

His statement has been widely praised by fans and celebrities alike, who applauded his bravery and grace with tackling the online exposure around his sexuality.