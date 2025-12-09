Attitude’s Christmas gift guide: the best tech gifts for your favourite person (even if that’s you)

Winter calls for the best tech gifts that make life easier, brighter and a bit more fun. This Christmas gift guide focuses on our five favourite gadgets right now, from cosy gaming upgrades to kitchen kit that earns its counter space, plus travel essentials and ways to feel sharper on dark mornings.

Whether you’re buying for a partner, a friend or sorting your own wish list, these gifts strike the balance between everyday usefulness and a touch of festive indulgence.. Better still, we’ve tested out every item on this list, and they all come with the Attitude seal of approval…

Some of the items below contain affiliate links, from which Attitude may make a commission from qualifying purchases at no extra cost to you.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 14-inch

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung’s most premium laptop is a strong all-rounder for work and travel. At just 11 mm thick, it’s similar in profile to a MacBook Air, and the 14-inch AMOLED 3K touch display is its standout feature, offering deep blacks, rich colour and smooth 120 Hz motion. It lasts a full working day, handling everyday tasks with ease – and even gaming. Plus, CoPilot+ on Windows 11 adds handy AI features, including live translation on calls and quick photo editing.

The Book5 Pro is available to buy direct from Samsung.

PlayStation Portal

(Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

This is Sony’s solution for anyone who wants to bring their games on a trip without squeezing a PS5 into a suitcase. It connects to and streams games from your PS5 via Wi-Fi, or you can use a PS Plus Premium membership (£13.49 monthly / £119.99 annually) to play straight from the cloud without even needing to own a console. All it requires is a solid internet connection. Ideal for lazy-day gaming sessions cosied up in bed, or for staying occupied on long winter trips away from home.

Check out the PlayStation Portal on Amazon.

Ninja Foodi OL550UK

(Image: SharkNinja)

Ideal for winter cooking, Ninja’s 11-in-1 multicooker replaces several appliances, letting you make full meals without cluttering the kitchen. You can slow-cook a hot dinner for the moment you get home or pressure-cook joints and vegetables for a full roast with minimal effort. It’s also compact enough to take with you when visiting family or friends. With air-fry, grill, bake, steam and more on offer, it handles everything from one-pot dinners to cakes – leaving you free to sit back with a sherry and a box set.

Check out the Ninja Foodi OL550UK on Amazon.

(Image: Anker)

With a huge 26,000 mAh capacity and up to 300W total output, this battery can fast-charge a laptop, phone and headphones at the same time – perfect for long journeys, delayed trains or working remotely. A smart display shows real-time power use, while the compact shape slips easily into a coat or backpack. If you’re on the move this winter, this is the accessory to pack – it’s even flight-approved, despite its power.

Check out the Anker Prime on Amazon.

Lumie Vitamin L

(Image: Lumie)

Winter blues are quite literally a thing, and Lumia offers an easy way to keep them at bay. This slim light-therapy panel delivers a bright, even glow that mimics natural daylight, helping you feel more awake during darker mornings and sluggish afternoons. You can prop it on a desk while working or keep it on a bedside table for a boost as soon as you wake up, and its lightweight build means it’s easy to take with you when travelling.

Check out the Lumie Vitamin L on Amazon.

