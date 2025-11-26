Attitude’s ultimate 2025 luxury gift guide for the man who already has everything 

Holiday shopping is tough enough, especially when you have a man in your life who’s impossible to shop for. Taking the work out of gift-giving, we’ve done the legwork and combed through the catalogs of our favourite big brands for our ultimate 2025 luxury gift guide.

From festive knitwear to luxe leather goods, embrace your generosity this season with unforgettable gifts guaranteed to make an impression. Whether you’re looking to convert the grumpiest scrooge or simply ensure they step into the New Year in style, these gifts will deliver. So, go ahead and secure your crown as the king of Christmas.

Acne Studios Folded Leather Boots (Image: Provided)

Taking a cue from Tom of Finland’s legendary leather daddies, this season Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson gives the classic leather boot a rough and tough makeover. Crafted from calf leather and fitted with a durable rubber sole, this mid-calf silhouette adds instant, unapologetic edge to any ensemble.

AMI Paris Double-Breasted Coat (Image: Provided)

Know someone in desperate need of an outerwear upgrade? Inspired by black-tie tailoring, AMI Paris’ wool, double-breasted coat is finished with gleaming satin trim. To balance the dressed-up dandy details, raw hems add the perfect rakish touch. Perfect for the modern day Byron or Wilde.

Berluti Luti 38 Tote Bag (Image: Provided)

Berluti’s signature patina is the stuff of luxury legend. With shifting hues in their leather reminiscent of Turner landscapes, the Italian brand’s latest masterpiece its the Luti 38. Made from a single piece of calfskin and finished with a touret clasp, the minimal design makes the perfect canvas for the house’s remarkable hand-applied colour.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 (Image: Provided)

Enough with poor audio quality. Give the gift of music that actually sounds like the artist intended thanks to Bang & Olufsen. Optimised for Dolby Atmos and fitted with titanium drives and advanced noise cancellation, the Beoplay H100 was made for the discerning listener who refuses to compromise on quality. A matching leather pouch makes them perfect for guys on the go.

Cartier Santos De Cartier Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

Sure, a Cartier watch is always nice to find under the tree, but let’s be practical with our gift giving this season. Inspired by the Santos de Cartier watch, these sunglasses are fitted with the watchmakers signature screws. Statement-making shades that are sure to elevate any outfit.

Dior Mini Saddle Bag (Image: Provided)

Dior’s saddle bag has seen many iterations but it’s the mini messenger style that takes the cake. Featuring the Maison’s Oblique jacquard in three tones and aluminium buckle closure, it embodies the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship. Compact, convenient, and effortlessly cool.

Dsquared2 x Magliano Freakketonne Leather Trousers (Image: Provided)

For the leather wearing pro in your life, help them elevate their gear with Dsquared2’s motorcycle trousers. Designed in collaboration with Italian designer Magliano, the distressed finish gives the pair the perfect lived-in look complete with rugged fading.

Dunhill Mini Envelope Flask (Image: Provided)

When it comes to accessorising a Dunhill suit, the life of the party deserves more than a classic tie bar or broach. No matter what the drink of choice, this mini flask fits seamlessly in any breast pocket. Fitted with a leather lanyard it’s the ultimate gentleman’s pocket essential.

Fendi FF Travel Bag (Image: Provided)

Ignite some wanderlust this season with the gift of the perfect travel bag. With a history spanning over a hundred years, Fendi knows a good bag has to be two things: classic and dependable. Made from durable, padded nylon the FF duffle bag is where form meets function.

Ferragamo Hug Tote Bag (Image: Provided)

Upgrade the everyday with a touch of Ferragamo craftsmanship. The sleek Hug back gets an artisanal upgrade with soft suede and braided nappa leather detail. With a removable leather strap it can be carried cross-body for hands-free convenience. Of course, top handle is best for showing off the details.

Givenchy Medium Grained Leather Hobo Bag (Image: Provided)

After a remarkable tenure as creative director of Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton is bringing her eye for sleek menswear to Givenchy. Her first menswear offering for the French fashion house is setting the stage for a sophisticated new era. Case in point: Burton’s take on the slouchy hobo bag.

Gucci Studded Horsebit Loafer (Image: Provided)

There will always be room in the menswear canon for a pair of classic Gucci horsebit loafers. But for those known to make a splash during party season, consider this studded pair. Embellished with micro studs that sparkle under the party lights, they’re just the thing for anyone known to steal the spotlight.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Quarry Vest (Image: Provided)

Workwear will always be in fashion, but only Homme Plissé Issey Miyake could make a quarry worker’s uniform look so good. This pleated vest’s minimal design priorities practicality, but the rich mulled wine purple hue transforms it into the perfect festive layering piece.

LV Tilted Trainers (Image: Provided)

Louis Vuitton is keeping streetwear in the sartorial canon thanks to menswear creative director Pharrell Williams. His latest trainer riffs on the low-tops favoured by skaters in the early 2000s. The gum sole, chunky laces and monogram stamp refines this nostalgic style for a new generation of skaters.

Magliano Pandino Jumper (Image: Provided)

Great knitwear is always a crowdpleaser during the holiday season. Italian designer Magliano is making his bid as fashion’s premier knitter with styles like the Pandino. The cosy wool crewneck features a red car jacquard that feels playfully nostalgic.

McQueen Skull and Pearl Palladium Bracelet (Image: Provided)

Who says stocking stuffers need to be boring? Creative director Seán McGirr is keeping McQueen’s macabre legacy alive with his take on skull-adorned accessories. This palladium bracelet juxtaposes pearls with gleaming silver. Topped off with a skull charm, it’s an edgy alternative to traditional holiday sparkle.

Moncler Chinon Square-Quilted Short Down Jacket (Image: Provided)

When it comes to keeping cosy this season you can never go wrong with a puffer, and Moncler has perfected it. The tonal Chinon jacket with bold quilting and leather trimmed pocket is a sure fire way to step up anyone’s winter wardrobe.

Montblanc Happy Holiday 2025 Set (Image: Provided)

Give the gift in letter writing this season with Montblanc’s limited-edition holiday set. Inspired by a cabinet of curiosities, each of the box’s eight drawers holds the ultimate tools for the writer in your life. At the core of the collection is the Meisterstück Geometry Solitaire LeGrand Fountain Pen. Exclusive to the set, the gold-coated cap and barrel is adorned with snowflakes to spark festive prose well into the New Year.

Stefan Cooke Slashed Cable Jumper (Image: Provided)

The holiday’s are all about cosy jumpers but that doesn’t mean compromising on style. London-based designer Stefan Cooke elevates the classic cable knit with his signature slash details on the elbows.

Thom Browne Cashmere Holiday Scenic Cardigan (Image: Provided)

Do your part in elevating holiday party style by forgetting the usual polyester monstrosities. This cosy cashmere cardigan from Thom Browne features a charming snowball fight scene, delivering holiday spirit with high-end luxury. Best of all, the design includes a clever cameo from his dog Hector, dressed as Rudolph.

RIMOWA Classic One Bottle Case (Image: Provided)

Who says RIMOWA is only for the airport? For the friend that already has a full set of luggage give them the unexpected. The German brand’s grooved aluminium case is shrunken down with this bottle case. Foam cushions keep the bottle secure and insulated for hours so it’s ready to crack open. How else should a bottle of Dom travel?