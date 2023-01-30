Madonna adds sixth and final UK ‘Celebration Tour’ date

Madonna has fed us with another London date as part of her much-anticipated globe-spanning world tour.

This additional Celebration Tour show will be her sixth and final London date to her schedule, performing at London’s The O2 on Wednesday 6th December.

Due to overwhelming demand, the sold-out 36 show dates have seen ticket sales topping 600,000.

The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver before making it to the UK in October. The additional London date will mark the final date of the European run; North American dates stretch into 2024.

The show promises a “one-of-a-kind experience” of her extensive catalogue of music. Also, special guest Bob the Drag Queen is joining Madonna on all dates of the global tour.

“What song would you like to dance to at my show?”

Initially, Madonna only announced one UK date – Saturday 14th October at the O2 Arena. One has now turned into six shows and fans will inevitably be queuing in their thousands to secure a ticket.

Previously, many reported being in queues reaching hundreds of thousands of people long.

With palpable excitement for the huge tour, Madonna turned to her fanbase to help curate her Celebration Tour setlist.

Earlier this month (19 January) she asked her 2.8 million Twitter followers: “What song would you like to dance to at my show?”

From ‘Hung Up’ to ‘Get Together’ to ‘Material Girl’ to ‘Like a Prayer’, it’s clear Madonna has a lot of hits to choose from.

With a hugely busy 2023 Celebration Tour ahead of her, news arrived last week that Universal dropped the Madonna biopic. It had previously been reported Ozark actress Julia Garner had been offered the role of the leading lady.

The project in development was said to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

Tickets for the newly announced sixth London show on 6th December go on sale Wednesday 1 February at 9 am – madonna.com.

October 2023:

14 – London, The O2 Arena

15 – London, The O2 Arena

17 – London, The O2 Arena

18 – London, The O2 Arena

December 2023:

5 – London, The O2 Arena

6 – London, The O2 Arena