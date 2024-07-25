Tom Daley responds as ‘6 boys, 5 rings’ caption leaves fans in stitches: ‘Just spat out my tea’
"I've seen this scene before somewhere"
Tom Daley has once again brought good old British innuendo to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
The diver previously raised eyebrows with a suggestive TikTok video this week in which he tried out the ‘anti-sex’ beds in the Olympic village.
Now, the 30-year-old is at again, with an Instagram post of him and five fellow Team GB athletes with a caption that could be interpreted as perfectly innocent.
“Six boys, five rings.”
However, most of Tom’s followers did not see it that way!
“Thomas Marie Daley I spat out my tea!” – Kitty Scott-Claus to Tom Daley
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus led the charge (and set the tone) in the comments, saying: “Thomas Marie Daley I spat out my tea.”
Meanwhile Jack Laugher MBE – one of the athletes pictured – joked: “OnlyMans.”
A rep for condom brand Durex elsewhere commented: “We were wondering why we had so many notifications.”
“I prefer 6 boys, 1 ring,” added one fan, as another said: “I’ve seen this scene before somewhere.”
Daley – who won gold at the 2020 Olympics – later addressed the reaction to the post, saying in an Instagram comment: “There was actually quite a lot of thought that went into the caption LOL!”
Brace yourselves for more (hopefully daily) Tom humour – the Paris Olympics take place from Friday 26 July to Sunday 11 August 2024.
Good luck Tom!