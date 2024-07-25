Tom Daley responds as ‘6 boys, 5 rings’ caption leaves fans in stitches: ‘Just spat out my tea’

Tom Daley has once again brought good old British innuendo to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The diver previously raised eyebrows with a suggestive TikTok video this week in which he tried out the ‘anti-sex’ beds in the Olympic village.

Now, the 30-year-old is at again, with an Instagram post of him and five fellow Team GB athletes with a caption that could be interpreted as perfectly innocent.

“Six boys, five rings.”

However, most of Tom’s followers did not see it that way!

“Thomas Marie Daley I spat out my tea!” – Kitty Scott-Claus to Tom Daley

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus led the charge (and set the tone) in the comments, saying: “Thomas Marie Daley I spat out my tea.”

Meanwhile Jack Laugher MBE – one of the athletes pictured – joked: “OnlyMans.”

A rep for condom brand Durex elsewhere commented: “We were wondering why we had so many notifications.”

“I prefer 6 boys, 1 ring,” added one fan, as another said: “I’ve seen this scene before somewhere.”

Daley – who won gold at the 2020 Olympics – later addressed the reaction to the post, saying in an Instagram comment: “There was actually quite a lot of thought that went into the caption LOL!”

Brace yourselves for more (hopefully daily) Tom humour – the Paris Olympics take place from Friday 26 July to Sunday 11 August 2024.

Good luck Tom!