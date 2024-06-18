Make this summer all about you with Addicted’s sizzling new range

Summer is here, and it’s time to turn up the heat with Spanish fashion house Addicted‘s sizzling new collection.

As the days get longer and the nights get hotter, there’s no better way to embrace your daring side than by flaunting your style with Addicted’s latest offerings. And what better time to celebrate yourself than during Pride Month?

With the launch of Addicted’s dedicated UK site, it’s easier than ever to spice up your wardrobe with some cheeky and seductive pieces as we officially proclaim the arrival of hot boy summer.

Addicted summer collection

Addicted’s summer collection is packed with tantalising treasures that will make you the star of any beach bash or poolside party. From spicy swimwear to jockstraps and thongs that are just too good to be kept under cover, Addicted’s range is designed to make hearts race and heads turn.

Pique Speedo Pink (Image: Addicted) Swim G-String (Image: Addicted) Stripe Swim Brief (Image: Addicted)

With vibrant colours and sexy cuts, these gay swimwear pieces are all about showing off your best assets. A highlight of the collection is the Addicted Pique Speedo Pink. This stunning swim bikini brief features a unique pique texture with a semi-shiny finish that’s sure to turn heads. Crafted from 75% polyamide and 25% elastane, it offers an incredible hand feel. Its moulded pouch design adds extra volume and eliminates unattractive stitches. With a discreet silicone AD label on the front, this swimwear is both functional and fabulously fashionable.

Sailor Tank (Image: Addicted) Thin Flame Low Rider Tank (Image: Addicted) AD Rainbow Tank (Image: Addicted)

Addicted’s Tank selection will have you ready to serve the seven seas. Dive into nautical nostalgia with the Addicted Sailor Tank Top Red Sailor. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester and 50% viscose, this original tank top features a striking sailor pattern complemented by contrasting lines. The AD logo subtly graces the back, adding a touch of authenticity. Designed and made in Barcelona, it offers unparalleled comfort and breathability, making it an essential addition to any wardrobe. Perfect for sun-soaked days or casual outings, this tank top combines style and ease effortlessly.

AD Rainbow Crop Top (Image: Addicted) Mesh Rainbow (Image: Addicted) Thin Flame Tee (Image: Addicted)

Set your phasers to stunning with Addicted’s range of tees. A standout is the Addicted AD Rainbow Croptop in white. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 50% viscose and 50% polyester, this crop top combines comfort with a touch of sass. Featuring the AD logo in vibrant rainbow colours on the front and a silicone logo on the back, it’s all about those Pride vibes. With the added dash of rainbow tape on the right side, this top ensures a sexy, confident look. Show off your individuality and let everyone know you’re fabulous!

Swoosh Short Shorts (Image: Addicted) Mix Shorts (Image: Addicted) Metallic Gold Shorts (Image: Addicted)

Addicted’s shorts range will let you show off those gams in style. We love the Addicted Swoosh Short Shorts in eye-catching turquoise. Featuring a retro design that flaunts your upper legs and thighs, these super-sexy shorts are made from silky-soft polyester, hugging you comfortably in all the right places. The unique Kango Technology ensures your assets are safe, secure, and lifted, while the uber-elasticised waistband with dual drawstring bands offers a perfect fit. With a tactile AD logo on the front, these shorts are crafted for ultimate performance and style, proudly designed and made in Barcelona. Get ready to score – on or off the pitch.

Neon Mesh Brief (Image: Addicted) Push Up Mesh Jockstrap (Image: Addicted) Open Fly Brief (Image: Addicted)

Addicted’s unapologetically gay underwear is just too good to be kept hidden away. A highlight in the collection is the Addicted Neon Mesh Brief in Neon Pink, letting you step into a Barbie-licious neon fantasy. These briefs combine two vibrant neon colours for a stunning pop-culture statement. Traditional material ensures comfort where it matters, while mesh detailing adds a flirtatious touch. The super-stretch waistband, adorned with the Addicted logo, ensures snug support, while the ample front pouch provides just the right amount of space.

Shop the entire collection at Addicted UK now and get ready for your most stunning summer ever.