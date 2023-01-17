Madonna to celebrate 40 years of hits with global Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Madonna has announced she is going back on a globe-spanning tour celebrating her four decades of mega hits.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities around the world starting in Vancouver on Saturday 15 July. After touring around America she will visit Europe for an 11-stop tour, including one night in London on Saturday 14 October.

The Tour will end in Amsterdam on Friday 1 December. All tour dates are listed below.

Madonna announced the tour with a video paying tribute to her groundbreaking film, Truth or Dare. It features names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

After a risqué game Amy Schumer dares the ‘Holiday’ singer to go on tour, a challenge Madonna rises to.

According to Live Nation, who’s producing the tour, The Celebration Tour will explore Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to New York City where her career began.

Madonna said of the tour: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Bob the Drag Queen will also join Madonna across all dates on the global tour. Live Nation said Bob will be offering a “one-of-a-kind experience”.

Madonna herself is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time with hits such as ‘Vogue’, ‘Like A Virgin,’ ‘Hung Up,’ and ‘Borderline’ to name only a few.



THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Madonna (Image: Provided/Ricardo Gomes)

Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 January at 10am (GMT) They will be available here.

American Express Cardmembers can get access to tickets from 10am Friday 20 January. Those tickets can be accessed here. Terms and conditions apply.



Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday 17 January 17th at 12pm ET through to Wednesday 18 January at 5pm ET for all North America based shows.

The Pre-sale opportunity runs from 9am GMT/10am CET to 5pm GMT/6pm CET on Wednesday, January 18 for UK and European shows.

Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.