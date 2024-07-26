Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are the known LGBTQ athletes competing for Team GB

On your marks, get set – partez! The Paris Olympics are almost upon us. Proceedings kick off tonight (Friday 26 July) with a Lady Gaga and Celine Dion-starring opening ceremony, and run until Sunday 11 August 2024.



As Attitude reported yesterday, publicly-LGBTQ athletes going for gold for Great Britain include household names and returning champions like Tom Daley, plus no fewer than three rugby players and three field hockey players.

And while the meagre number of out queer competitors for Team GB – 11 out of 327 so far – and lack of racial diversity in this list may seem disappointing, we hope there are many more, and among them people of colour, who are yet to speak about their identities publicly.



Scroll on to find out more. (And for more information about the full list of out LGBTQ athletes competing this year, check out the comprehensive research over at Outsports.)

Carl Hester, Equestrian

Dan Jervis, Swimming

Fiona Crackles, Field Hockey

Georgia Hall, Golf

Jasmine Joyce, Rugby

Kayleigh Powell, Rugby

Kirsty Gilmour, Badminton

Meg Jones, Rugby

Miriam Pritchard, Field Hockey

Sarah Jones, Field Hockey

Tom Daley, Diving