London Trans+ Pride 2024 returns this Saturday in London: here are all the details

London Trans+ Pride returns this Saturday 27 July for its 6th consecutive year, with the event beginning at 1pm at Langham Place.

Themed around ‘Justice & Liberation’, the peaceful march through central London is open to trans+ people, the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

The event follows last year’s record-breaking outing, which featured 40,000 attendees.

According to organisers, London Trans+ Pride is a ‘celebration for trans+ lives, past and present, standing for trans+ rights and marching in solidarity with Palestine, Sudan, Haiti and Congo.’

“Ongoing injustices and atrocities”

“This year’s theme is in response to the ongoing injustices and atrocities happening across the world”, said Lewis G. Burton, the founding member of London Trans+ Pride, in a statement.

London Trans+ Pride logistical info



NEW ROUTE DROP – MEET @ LANGHAM PLACE



Thank you all for your patience while we’ve navigated the last few weeks after getting news of an alt right march planning to gather at Trafalgar Square on the same day.



We will meet at Langham Place (Marylebone, W1B 3D) on the main street outside the BBC and All Soul’s Church from 13:00 on Sat. 27th July.



The march will set off at ~14:00 down Regents St (southbound), along Oxford St to Piccadilly, before veering west to Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner, W1J 7JZ).



Further accessibility information (including with where you can find accessible toilets en route) will be posted in the upcoming days, as soon as we have it ready! We felt it was important to at least share this route information now so that you have as much time as possible to plan your travel accordingly.

A Mermaids rep meanwhile commented: “London Trans+ Pride provides a sanctity of community at a time of fear, uncertainty, and anger across the trans and wider LGBTQ+ community.

“The government’s attempts to roll back our basic human rights, including our access to healthcare provisions and our right to an education free from discrimination, have cultivated a harmful climate of toxicity.

“Trans Pride however is a salve for that: it gives the community, friends, supporters, and acquaintances the opportunity to laugh, cry, shout and celebrate each other, mobilised by the message that none of us are free, until all of us are free.”

Community Support for London Trans+ Pride 2024

Kae Tempest (they/them)



“London Trans+ Pride has given me so much. It’s been an important moment of strength gathering for me, as I continue on my journey towards living truly, as myself. Walking through London all together, we can feel a deep sense of community, acceptance, shared pain and celebration that rouses the spirit and soothes the soul. To be able to encounter and affirm each other this way is beautiful and important. I am grateful to the organisers and to the community. It’s been more than a march for me these last few summers, it’s been a lifeline.”

Munroe Bergdorf (she/her)



“Every London Trans+ Pride I attend is even more empowering and galvanising than the last. During these trying times for the UK trans community, LTP is a much needed ray of hope.”

Travis Alabanza (they/them/she/her)



“The work London Trans+ Pride have done to stay grassroots yet increase in scale is so empowering and inspiring to watch. London Trans+ Pride is such a rare event, it holds the joy without hiding the anger – the politics yet also the party. Its ability to dance between feelings and emotions is testament to how the trans community continues to shine and excel despite our oppression in the UK. As we see a general election bring our party leaders into another round of using trans people as political point scoring – trans pride remains ever important.”

Freddy McConnell (he/him)



“In a time when ‘pride is a protest’ has become little more than an idea, an aim at best, London Trans+ Pride is out here showing an increasingly hostile society, and many of our own queer siblings, what this really means and why it still matters. LTP is a vital push back against the relentless political and media hatred and attacks on our healthcare and legal protections that trans people face today in the UK. But it’s safe and welcoming too, whether you are trans or an ally, because that’s the nature of our community.”

Anthony Lexa (she/her)



“I’ve lived in London since 2021 but London Trans+ Pride feels more important this year than any other. Visibility could save lives as young trans people become the frequent target of political scapegoating and neglect. All trans people are valid. All trans people deserve love. All trans people should be respected. We can no longer be used to divert attention away from the incompetence and inhumanity of our government. Let’s celebrate but also stand together in solidarity for those we have lost and will inevitably lose due to the aggressive narratives projected onto our community. London Trans+ Pride will be here to remind us that the prehistoric policing of trans people isn’t reflective of the majority in this country. We’re relying on you allies. Let’s make this the greatest turnout yet!”

Dani St James (she/her) of Not A Phase



“We are immensely proud of our ongoing collaboration with the incredible team at London Trans+ Pride. Each year, they bring us together to continue the vital fight for trans liberation and to support one another. The sea of people united for LT+P sends a powerful message to the nation and the world: we remain strong in the face of adversity. To those who feel lost or isolated, know that we are here for you with open arms. This year is the most critical year for LT+P yet; in the current climate and the aftermath of our election, we need unity more than ever.”

Dee Whitnell (they/he/she)



“London Trans+ Pride is, for many Trans+ individuals, one of the only spaces where we can share our full transness and queerness. It is where Trans+ siblings come together to not only celebrate our community, but to mourn, remember and fight for those we have lost. This year is for Trans young people.”