Madonna fans share experiences of getting tickets
Many have reported being in queues hundreds of thousands of people long.
Madonna caused a storm this week when she announced her latest tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour.
Between July and December the tour, which will see Madonna play iconic hits from her 40-year catalogue, will visit 35 cities.
Initially, Madonna only announced one UK date – Saturday 14th October at the O2 Arena. On Thursday (19 January) she announced a second date on Sunday 15 October.
Then, as tickets went on general sale on Friday (20 January) Madonna announced a further two UK dates – Tuesday 17, and Wednesday 18 October.
As fans rushed to get tickets, many reported being in queues reaching hundreds of thousands of people long.
One person joked, “as long as nobody buys more than 0.145 seats, we’re in,” with an image showing they were 137,000th in the queue.
Someone else shared there were more than 150,000 people in the queue in front of them.
Neither Twitter user report having got Madonna tickets since posting these…
Someone else made light of the situation with a gif of Kris Jenner from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Someone else compared Madonna’s queue to The Queue that waited to pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in Westminster Hall prior to her funeral.
Another user looked ahead to the furore there would be getting tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which will be hosted in Liverpool.
One user joked they had got tickets easily and inexpensively showing a poster for a Madonna tribute act that is also touring in 2023.
Someone who claimed to have got tickets to see the real Madonna wrote: “I HAVE MADONNA TICKETS and for what I paid she’d better come to my house, perform Dress You Up and Causing A Commotion and throw in a Bentley.”