Madonna fans share experiences of getting tickets

Madonna caused a storm this week when she announced her latest tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

Between July and December the tour, which will see Madonna play iconic hits from her 40-year catalogue, will visit 35 cities.

Initially, Madonna only announced one UK date – Saturday 14th October at the O2 Arena. On Thursday (19 January) she announced a second date on Sunday 15 October.

Then, as tickets went on general sale on Friday (20 January) Madonna announced a further two UK dates – Tuesday 17, and Wednesday 18 October.

As fans rushed to get tickets, many reported being in queues reaching hundreds of thousands of people long.

One person joked, “as long as nobody buys more than 0.145 seats, we’re in,” with an image showing they were 137,000th in the queue.

We’re 137,000th the online queue for the 20,000 Madonna tickets… as long as nobody buys more than 0.145 seats, we’re in ! — jeremy_not-at-work (@jeremynotatwor1) January 20, 2023

Someone else shared there were more than 150,000 people in the queue in front of them.

Only 160000 people ahead of me in the queue for Madonna tickets… that’s good odds right? pic.twitter.com/jAsJv7xQ5J — Bella Goth Stan (@lukehennessey) January 20, 2023

Neither Twitter user report having got Madonna tickets since posting these…

Someone else made light of the situation with a gif of Kris Jenner from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Gays joining the queue for Madonna tickets to see over 100,000 people in the queue #MadonnaCelebrationTour #CelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/GrdoSsUaGn — Josh (@JoshPBooth) January 20, 2023

Someone else compared Madonna’s queue to The Queue that waited to pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in Westminster Hall prior to her funeral.

The queue for #Madonna tickets currently starts at Southwark Park. Estimated queuing time is 16+ hours. Do not attempt to join the queue. #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/2rgsF7B0um — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) January 20, 2023

Another user looked ahead to the furore there would be getting tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which will be hosted in Liverpool.

Me thinking about what the Eurovision ticket buying experience will be like after seeing the Madonna situation:pic.twitter.com/UfFmTZQ2KT — MrAdamR 🪩 (@MrAdamR) January 20, 2023

One user joked they had got tickets easily and inexpensively showing a poster for a Madonna tribute act that is also touring in 2023.

Finally got Madonna tickets. Tickets weren’t that expensive, don’t know why people are complaining. pic.twitter.com/GAY4xki2pF — Mike (@MikAlexH) January 20, 2023

Someone who claimed to have got tickets to see the real Madonna wrote: “I HAVE MADONNA TICKETS and for what I paid she’d better come to my house, perform Dress You Up and Causing A Commotion and throw in a Bentley.”