Madonna biopic reportedly dropped by Universal

After the recent elation many Madonna fans have felt with the singer announcing a new tour, reports that the upcoming biopic has been dropped may come as a disappointment.

On Tuesday (24 January) the media and entertainment bible, Variety, reported that the biopic, set to document the ‘Vogue’ hitmaker’s life, was no longer happening.

Multiple sources are said to have told the publication that Universal Pictures was no longer developing the project. Representatives for Madonna and Universal Pictures have declined to comment.

With Madonna set to embark on her Madonna: The Celebration Tour in July and wrap it up in December, it is unclear when the singer will be able to return to the project.

First announced in 2020 the film was set to be directed by Madonna herself. The untitled project was said to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” according to the ‘Borderline’ singer.

Last year it found its leading lady, Julie Garner. The Ozark and Inventing Anna actress was reported to have been offered the role last June. Garner’s representatives have also declined to comment on the dropping of the film.

Julie Garner (here in Ozark) had been cast as Madonna in the biopic. (Image: Netflix)

Reports prior to last June indicated candidates, including Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh and Bebe Rexha, were taking part in gruelling rehearsals. Hopefuls were said to be taking part in choreography, singing, and acting workshops, some with Madonna herself.

“You have to be able to do everything,” someone told The Hollywood Reporter last year. It was understood that the film would climax with the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities around the world starting in Vancouver on Saturday 15 July.

After touring around America she will visit Europe for an 11-stop tour, including several nights at London’s O2 Arena in October.

It will conclude in Amsterdam on Friday 1 December.