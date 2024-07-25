Joe Locke reacts to some of Heartstopper fans’ favourite scenes

Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has reacted to fans’ favourite scenes from the show. He’s also shared some behind-the-scenes tea at the same time.

The actor, 20, is set to appear in the third season of the hit show when it premieres in October. Before then he’ll be seen in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

Ahead of Heartstopper season three Joe has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone UK’s August/September issue where he discussed both shows. During the shoot, he also sat down to go over some of Heartstopper fans’ favourite scenes.

Reacting to Charlie’s first kiss with Nick (Kit Connor) Joe revealed that despite it being the first kiss chronologically, it was the last one they shot for season one. “I think it was nice because we were more comfortable with each other and that’s the scene that matters the most.” He also described it as a “very sweet scene.”

Asked about a personal favourite scene of his, Joe shared he liked the end of season two. In the season’s final moments, Nick and Charlie have a heartfelt conversation that sees their relationship deepen and grow. “I only watched it once and I don’t want to watch it again because the memory in my head of it is it was quite good. I don’t want to ruin that.”

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

Pushed for what it was about that scene he liked Joe said: “It’s always fun to act sad.” Looking ahead to season three he said he enjoyed the “angsty” scenes.

Watching a clip of Nick’s coming out at the end of season one, Joe who wasn’t in the scene shares what info he had second hand. “I think they had to shoot it a few times because Olivia was crying,” Joe revealed.

Finally, in regard to a sweet moment between Nick and Charlie from season two when they’re in Paris on a school trip, Joe said it was actually filmed in a school hall in Slough. He also divulged that they had just filmed another scene with Will Gao and Tobie Donovan (Tao and Isaac respectively) where they had been “giddy” and “misbehaving.”

Joe also blasted stories about his coffee breath. It emerged once in the star’s first interview with Attitude. “It pisses me off to this day because there was just one day we both had coffee.” Now it gets brought up frequently. “That’s a sore spot for me,” Joe continued, “that [Kit] loves to bring up.”

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming now.