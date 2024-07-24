George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ at 40: New EP to include unreleased version of song – and the cover art is a mood

George Michael fans, rejoice: an upcoming EP will celebrate 40 years since the late singer’s iconic track ‘Careless Whisper’.

The new release from George Michael Entertainment, GME, and Sony Music is out 18 October.

The cover art for the new EP celebrating 40 years of George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ (Image: George Michael Entertainment)

Available on both digital and physical formats, the ‘Careless Whisper EP’ will feature a previously unreleased live recording of the timeless hit performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City during George’s electrifying concert on 23 July 2008.

“A heartfelt thank you”

A rep for George Michael Entertainment said: “As we celebrate 40 years of ‘Careless Whisper’, we are proud to share something truly special with George’s millions of fans around the world.



“This EP is a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from us to you for your unwavering support and love. We are truly grateful. Thank you.”

‘Careless Whisper’ EP track list



1. Careless Whisper​

2. Careless Whisper​ Extended mix

3. Careless Whisper​ Live At Madison Square Garden, July 2008

4. Careless Whisper​ Instrumental

The EP will also include newly mastered versions of the original single, the extended mix and instrumental. It will be available on 12” vinyl picture disc, 12” ruby marble vinyl, 12” white vinyl, standard 12” vinyl, CD and digital.

Topping the charts in 25 countries back in 1984, today ‘Careless Whisper’ is certified 7 x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 1.5 million copies in the UK alone.

The track was written with George’s Wham! band mate Andrew Ridgeley when George was just 17 years old.

George, who died in 2016 at the age of 53, is also remembered for hits like ‘Faith’ and ‘FastLove’ and ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’. Read the star’s candid 2004 Attitude cover interview in full here.

For more information, visit GeorgeMichael.com.