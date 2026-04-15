Madonna reveals Confessions II cover artwork, release date and 16-track listing

Madonna has released the official artwork and release date for her highly anticipated Confessions II album.

Following the deletion of all content from her official Instagram page, the singer made her return today (15 April), with the caption: “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II — 3 July 2026”.

The artwork is an ode to the original 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor album cover, featuring Madonna in a purple leotard, with her legs bent in the same iconic position.

Madonna Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II artwork

The Confessions album artwork shows Madonna from the back; however, this time she appears facing forward, leaning into a new era.

With a fresh but nostalgic look, Madonna’s face is covered by a sheer purple veil, showing off her purple stockings and fishnet tights.

Madonna also posted to her Instagram Story following the announcement. In a nostalgic disco visual featuring the singer, listeners can hear Madonna say: “Thanks for coming.”

Confessions II track list is advertised as consisting of 16 songs

“Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows, create a new persona, a different identity. I can be whoever I want to be.”

She continued: “Created a persona. Honestly, I wish I could be like other people. They’re just not here. But out here, on the dance floor, I feel so free.”

On streaming platforms, Confessions II is advertised as consisting of 16 songs, including confirmed single ‘One Step Away’.

Madonna announces first single for Confessions II

Madonna quoted lyrics from her newly announced single to summarise the album in a news release: “People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: a ritualistic space where movement replaces language.”

She added: “When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto.”

Madonna’s official website has also been updated since yesterday (14 April), now featuring the new album imagery alongside “Confessions II” branding.

Madonna wiped her Instagram grid and updated her website with Confessions II branding

Madonna Confessions II artwork (Image: Rafael Pavarotti)

Yesterday, the ‘Material Girl’ singer’s site showed a teaser of what is to come, featuring an image of a speaker between a pair of legs wearing silver heeled boots.

The project will mark her first record since 2019’s Madame X, making it the longest gap between studio albums in Madonna’s history.

Madonna has been developing the project over several years. Recording sessions took place between 2023 and 2025, including work in London, and the album is scheduled for release in 2026 via Warner Records, following her return to the label after more than a decade.

What we know about the Madonna biopic

As well as her new music, fans are anticipating the release of her biopic, with Ozark actress Julia Garner taking on the lead role of Madonna.

The pair were recently photographed filming together in Venice, posing on a gondola for an Instagram post, now deleted, tied to the Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II branding.

For more information on Garner and Madonna’s recent appearance, you can see Attitude’s coverage on our official website.