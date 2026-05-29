Madonna says JFK Jr. was the best sex of her life and confirms his ‘d**k was crazy’

Madonna has revealed that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best sexual partner she’s ever had – at least among the former flames who are no longer alive.

The Queen of Pop made the admission while promoting her new album, Confessions II, through a new collaboration with Grindr.

Rather than embarking on a traditional press tour, the Queen of Pop joined playwright Jeremy O. Harris, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez and i-D’s Marcello Gutierrez for a conversation covering everything from sex and relationships to her legendary dating history.

“Everyone says his d**k was crazy and he was a good f**k” – designer Raul Lopez on John F. Kennedy Jr.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Lopez asked Madonna: “Who was your best d**k down?”

According to Page Six, the singer initially hesitated before replying: “I’m only going to name dead people,” then covering her mouth and whispering: “John Kennedy Jr.”

Lopez followed up by saying: “Everyone says his d**k was crazy and he was a good f**k.”

“Mmm hmm,” Madonna replied, confirming the assessment.

“You’re the third person I’ve heard say that,” Lopez added.

How long did Madonna and JFK Jr. date for?

Madonna and Kennedy were briefly linked in the late 1980s. According to JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography, published in 2024 by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil, the romance was short-lived and never developed into anything serious.

“Madonna was totally a fling,” one of Kennedy’s close friends says in the book. “Nothing more. Barely a fling at that.”

According to the biography, Kennedy was dating actress Christina Haag when he met Madonna, while the pop star was married to Sean Penn.