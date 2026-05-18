Kylie Minogue confirms 2027 tour, marking 40 years in music

Kylie Minogue has let the cat out of the bag and confirmed a 2027 tour is on the horizon, marking 40 years in music.

Ahead of the release of her self-titled Netflix documentary on 20 May, Minogue spoke to The Sunday Times’ Style magazine about what’s next for the 57-year-old Princess of Pop.

Releasing her debut single, a cover of ‘The Loco-Motion’, in 1987, Minogue answered whether she has a tour planned to mark the milestone.

“I’m probably not meant to say this, but yes, I am” – Kylie Minogue confirming she will tour in 2027

“I’m probably not meant to say this, but yes, I am,” she said. Minogue’s last major concert tour was her Tension Tour in 2025, which received a five-star review from Attitude, with Jamie Tabberer writing, “She’s never anything less than perfect.”

Gearing up to celebrate four decades in music, her Netflix documentary titled KYLIE, exploring the Australian singer’s life from Neighbours and young love, through her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis, to every Kylie era imaginable, is sure to keep fans occupied.

The three episode series features appearances and insights from sister and former Attitude cover star Dannii Minogue, actor and singer Jason Donovan, musician Nick Cave, and record producer Pete Waterman.

The project is directed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Harte, known for Three Identical Strangers, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and BECKHAM.

It is produced by John Battsek and his company Ventureland, the team behind The Deepest Breath, WHAM! and BECKHAM.

When is Minogue’s Netflix documentary coming out?

Minogue’s documentary is premiering tonight (18 May) and will land on Netflix for a worldwide release on Wednesday (20 May).