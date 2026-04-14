Madonna wipes Instagram grid and updates website with ‘Confessions II’ branding

Madonna has wiped her Instagram account, a move that fans are hoping will coincide with an announcement of new music.

The change appeared today (14 April), with the singer’s grid cleared and replaced with a blurred profile picture. Her bio also reads, “Time goes by so slowly…,” in reference to ‘Hung Up’ from 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Her official website has also been updated, now featuring “Confessions II” branding. The upcoming record will be the superstar’s first studio album since Madame X in 2019, marking the longest gap between albums in her career.

When is Madonna’s Confessions II scheduled for release?

Madonna has been developing the project over several years. Recording sessions took place between 2023 and 2025, including work in London, and the album is scheduled for release in 2026 via Warner Records, following her return to the label after more than a decade.

Speaking about the reunion, she previously said: “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

The project reunites her with Stuart Price, who produced the original Confessions on a Dance Floor and is co-producing the sequel.

Additional details about the album have begun to emerge. Tracks including ‘Fragile’ and ‘Forgive Yourself’ have been referenced in recent interviews.

The original Confessions was a global phenomenon, debuting at number one in over 40 countries and delivering hits like ‘Hung Up’ and ‘Sorry’. Since then, Madonna signed with Interscope Records, releasing MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X, before coming full circle.

“I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future” – Madonna on her upcoming release with Warner

In late 2024, she revealed she was back in the studio with Price and, last year, confirmed a Confessions sequel was underway.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” Madonna said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck said they were “honored to welcome Madonna back home” to the label, adding, “Madonna isn’t just an artist – she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry. This signing represents a historic, full-circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

Revisit Madonna’s full 2005 Attitude interview here.