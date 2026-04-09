Madonna’s axed biopic to be revived in Apple TV’s The Studio with Julia Garner

Madonna’s role in The Studio will reportedly centre on the collapse of her long-planned biopic.

It marks the latest twist in the saga of the biopic, which has been plagued by delays, production changes, and questions about its scope.

According to Variety, the singer appears in two episodes that fictionalise the film she had been developing with Universal Pictures.

Julia Garner, who had been cast as Madonna in the project, also appears as herself. The pair were photographed filming together in Venice, with the pair posing on a gondola for an Instagram post.

Madonna’s The Studio appearance marks her first television acting role since 2003

In the Apple TV series, the biopic is revived by Seth Rogen’s Continental Studios and taken into production despite its real-world cancellation. The film premieres at the Venice Film Festival, where Madonna and Garner promote it in a bid to generate awards momentum.

The main cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Madonna’s appearance marks her first acting role on television since a guest spot on Will & Grace in 2003.

A version with the working title Blond Ambition backed by Universal Pictures was announced in 2017. As Madonna wasn’t involved in the project, she blasted it by saying, “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story.”

Madonna later took full creative control of the project in 2020, ensuring her story would be told on her own terms.

A separate screen adaptation is now in development at Netflix

It was initially set to be directed and co-written by Madonna herself, with Ozark actress Garner cast in the lead role.

Garner beat out a number of contenders, reportedly including Florence Pugh and Sky Ferreira. This followed a gruelling “Madonna bootcamp” audition process that involved singing, dancing, and acting workshops overseen by Madge herself.

The script centred on Madonna’s early life and career, from her upbringing in Michigan to her move to New York and subsequent rise in the music industry, concluding around the release of her 1998 album Ray of Light. The project underwent several rewrites before being halted in 2023.

Following its cancellation, Madonna prioritised The Celebration Tour, and rights to the project later reverted. A separate screen adaptation is now in development at Netflix with Shawn Levy attached. Garner has confirmed her involvement in that version.