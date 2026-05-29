Madonna meets streamer Gymskin after he brought ‘Into the Groove’ back to UK charts

Madonna met British Kick streamer Gymskin, the social media star who brought ‘Into the Groove’ back into the UK charts.

Gymskin, also known as Jack Smith, went viral for his shoulder-drop dance to the 1985 Madonna classic, which dominated TikTok and Instagram in March 2026.

Following the song’s social media success, ‘Into the Groove’ rocketed back into the Top 20 for the first time since September 1985.

Now, the pair have met, with Madonna inviting Gymskin to her six-storey Georgian townhouse in Marylebone, London.

Madonna met Gymskin, sat at her office desk in her London home

gymskin meets his biggest fan, madonna. pic.twitter.com/1LC3kfDd8J — KICK (@kick) May 29, 2026

Gymskin had teased a surprise on his social media ahead of yesterday’s stream (28 May), and after more than an hour of live broadcasting, walked through the open door of Madonna’s home.

He was greeted by Madonna seated at her desk, dressed in gym wear in her ground-floor office, with one leg resting on the desk.

In the background of the stream, Madonna’s lead single from her upcoming album, Confessions II, ‘I Feel So Free’, was playing, which she called the “new ‘Into the Groove’”. The pair then performed Gymskin’s viral dance while standing on her desk.

Madonna has released the Confessions II lead single ‘I Feel So Free’ and her collab with Sabrina Carpenter ‘Bring Your Love’

So far, Madonna has released the album’s lead track on 18 April 2026, followed by ‘Bring Your Love’, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, on 30 April after their surprise Coachella duet. The full 16-track album is set to be released on 3 July 2026.

Madonna has revealed all 16 titles from her highly anticipated Confessions II album, in the form of flashing graphics on Spotify.

Full Madonna Confessions II tracklist

* ‘I Feel So Free’

* ‘Good for the Soul’

* ‘One Step Away’

* ‘Bring Your Love’

* ‘Danceteria’

* ‘Read My Lips’

* ‘Everything’

* ‘Love Without Words’

* ‘Bizarre’

* ‘School’

* ‘Fragile’

* ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’

* ‘Betrayal’

* ‘The Test’

* ‘Love Sensation’

* ‘Les Girls’