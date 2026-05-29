Pat Bruce-Browne becomes Ipswich’s first Black gay female mayor

Ipswich has elected its first Black gay female mayor.

Councillor Pat Bruce-Browne was officially appointed Mayor of Ipswich at the first meeting of Ipswich Borough Council on 20 May, having served as the town’s deputy mayor for the past 12 months.

Bruce-Brown, who has been a councillor since 2024 after moving to Ipswich in 2014, will serve alongside councillor Cathy Frost, who has been appointed deputy mayor for the coming year.

What did Pat Bruce-Browne say about being appointed Mayor of Ipswich?

As mayor, Bruce-Brown will support local charities ActivLives and BME Suffolk Support Group (BSSG), raising funds throughout her term.

She said: “I’m excited to become Mayor of Ipswich and am very much looking forward to attending many wonderful events in the Borough and acting as Ipswich’s ambassador at engagements elsewhere, telling everyone just how great our town is.

“Of course I’m also hoping to raise as much money as possible for my two fabulous charities so please look out for the fundraising events we put on through the year.

“Ever since making the decision to move here permanently with my wife, who is from Ipswich, I’ve felt very much welcomed here by both family and the wider community.

“During this coming year as Mayor, I would like to bring togetherness across our town” – Bruce-Brown

“I am so honoured to be given this opportunity to represent Ipswich as its first black gay female Mayor and I am so looking forward to meeting many people from all the communities that make this town a great place to be.

“During this coming year as Mayor, I would like to bring togetherness across our town, celebrating all the different cultures that we have to learn from, and encouraging acceptance among all who live and work in Ipswich.”

Frost has served on Ipswich Borough Council since 2023 and will remain deputy mayor until May next year.