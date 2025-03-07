JADE drops club-ready reimagining of Madonna’s ‘Frozen’

On what is surely one of the most exciting New Music Fridays in recent memory, JADE has knocked our socks off with a cover of one of Madonna‘s most iconic and adored singles.

High off her hugely successful night at the BRITs, the Little Mix member turned solo star has released this special cover as an exclusive for Apple Music listeners.

“I chose this song because I’ve always been a huge fan of Madonna’s, and this is one of my favourites of hers,“ the singer said of the cover. “I love the drama of the song and I’ve always related to the lyrics, learning to open up my heart. I feel like my cover respects the original whilst also bringing it into the JADE world.”

The ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ singer revealed she has loved the song since she was a child. “I remember dancing to this as a child in the living room, as if I was already a humongous pop star,” she said. “I put on my own theatre performance in my bedroom.”

“It feels like a mix of genres. It isn’t your typical pop song by a pop artist, and one thing that Madonna has always done so well is make each era so unique and boundary-pushing,” she gushed.

“Madonna is female empowerment”

The Queen of Pop is clearly an important reference for the star who is gearing up for the release of her long-awaited debut solo album. “Madonna is female empowerment,” she explained. “She has managed to have longevity in an industry that disregards women or punishes them for embracing their sexuality. She has reinvented herself again and again. I left her last tour feeling absolutely mesmerised and inspired.”

Jade was recently announced to be playing Glastonbury this summer, making her the first Little Mix member to do so. The star is fast carving out a name for herself as a formidable live perfomer, following her stellar performance at the BRITs which Attitude identified as the highlight of the night.

“Beginning the performance as a bride a top of a chapel, evoking Madonna’s iconic performance at the inaugural VMAs in 1984, she cosplayed as characters from the single’s music video before ascending over the stage attached to a pair of giant angel wings,” we wrote after the ceremony.

“It was a fantastic mission statement for the singer as a solo star and clearly the strongest performance of the night.”