BRIT Awards 2025 highlights: Charli xcx reigns supreme but JADE and Sabrina Carpenter steal the show
The award show saw big wins for artists like Chappell Roan and Charli xcx, whilst Sabrina Carpenter and JADE left their mark on stage
By Gary Grimes
The BRIT Awards took place last night and we were lucky enough to have a seat in the O2 Arena to witness all of the action, from spellbinding performaces from JADE, Sabrina Carpenter and Lola Young, to Charli xcx‘s triumphant award sweep.
Jack Whitehall was back on hosting duties, teasing the stars in the audience just enough to provoke a few laughs whilst managing never to overstay his welcome in place of the night’s main attractions.
It was an action packed night so we’ve taken the time to recap some of the evening’s highlights for you below.
Sabrina Carpenter opens the show
Setting the tone for the night was pop princess du jour Sabrina Carpenter who opened the ceremony with a show stopping performance of ‘Espresso’ surrounded by an army of King’s Guards, serving classic BRITs imagery and harking back to the Geri Halliwell, in both visuals and attitude. She then segued into a steamy performance of fan favourite ‘Bed Chem’ which saw the pint-sized star spreading her legs in raunchy bed choreography that Blonde Ambition-era Madonna wouldn’t turn her nose up at, before descending beneath the stage with a smug looking guard.
Carpenter sounded note perfect and veered just close enough to obscene to bother a few parents and delight the gays.
JADE leaves her mark on the BRITs stage
JADE cemented her status as main pop girl last night, picking up her first ever solo BRIT Award for Best Pop Act. The trophy was presented to the star by the Sugababes in what was a poignant moment after Jade shouted out the group when Little Mix were the first ever girl group to win Best British Group back in 2021. The singer was clearly emotional as she accepted the award, making sure to thank her fans, boyfriend Jordan Stephens and her “Little Mix sisters”.
Later in the night she proved exactly why she won such an award with an utterly mesmerising performance of her debut single ‘Angel of My Dreams’. Beginning the performance as a bride a top of a chapel, evoking Madonna’s iconic performance at the inaugral VMAs in 1984, she cosplayed as characters from the single’s music video before ascending over the stage attached to a pair of giant angel wings. It was a fantastic mission statement for the singer as a solo star and clearly the strongest performance of the night.
Charli xcx reigns supreme
In what felt like an inevitability, it really was Charli xcx’s night as the singer, who was the most nominated act of the night, ended up taking home all five awards for which she was nominated. Charli’s Billie Eilish collaboration ‘Guess’ was crowned Song of the Year, whilst brat was named Album of the Year. The star was also awarded Songwriter of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act.
A. G. Cook, Charli’s longtime producer and collaborator, was also named Producer of the Year.
Her success at the ceremony comes only two years after she called out the BRITs in 2023 for failing to nominate any female artists in the Artist of the Year category.
Chappell Roan picks up two awards
One star whose absence was deeply felt was that of Chappell Roan. The pop darling was forced to chime in via video message, not once but twice after winning International Artist of the Year and ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ winning International Song of the Year.
“I dedicate this to trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, sex workers and Sinéad O’Connor. They have laid the groundwork for me to be here today. I did not give up because of them.”— best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) March 1, 2025
— Chappell Roan’s acceptance speech for International Artist of the Year at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/mPzE5dfrSh
Presenter Danny Dyer joked that the star “couldn’t be fucked” to come before we were greeted with a video from Roan thanking “trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, sex workers and Sinéad O’Connor” for laying the groundwork for her to succeed.
Of course, BRITs night doesn’t end once the ceremony wraps as we headed straight to the Universal Music after party in 180 Studios where a crowd of the label’s stars continued celebrating. Guests like Ashley Roberts, Becky Hill, Olivia Dean and Tom Fletcher partied the night away until the wee hours, the climax of which was surely Confidence Man’s surprise DJ set.
You can see the full list of winners from the night here:
BRITs PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: A. G. Cook
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish ‘Guess featuring billie eilish’
POP ACT: JADE
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT: Sam Fender
BRITS RISING STAR: Myles Smith
DANCE ACT: Charli xcx
GROUP OF THE YEAR: Ezra Collective
BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS: Sabrina Carpenter
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR: Chappell Roan ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT: Stormzy
R&B ACT: RAYE
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Fontaines D.C.
BEST NEW ARTIST: The Last Dinner Party
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Chappell Roan
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx ‘BRAT’