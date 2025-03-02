BRIT Awards 2025 highlights: Charli xcx reigns supreme but JADE and Sabrina Carpenter steal the show

The BRIT Awards took place last night and we were lucky enough to have a seat in the O2 Arena to witness all of the action, from spellbinding performaces from JADE, Sabrina Carpenter and Lola Young, to Charli xcx‘s triumphant award sweep.

Jack Whitehall was back on hosting duties, teasing the stars in the audience just enough to provoke a few laughs whilst managing never to overstay his welcome in place of the night’s main attractions.

It was an action packed night so we’ve taken the time to recap some of the evening’s highlights for you below.

Sabrina Carpenter opens the show

(Image: Aaron Parsons)

Setting the tone for the night was pop princess du jour Sabrina Carpenter who opened the ceremony with a show stopping performance of ‘Espresso’ surrounded by an army of King’s Guards, serving classic BRITs imagery and harking back to the Geri Halliwell, in both visuals and attitude. She then segued into a steamy performance of fan favourite ‘Bed Chem’ which saw the pint-sized star spreading her legs in raunchy bed choreography that Blonde Ambition-era Madonna wouldn’t turn her nose up at, before descending beneath the stage with a smug looking guard.

Carpenter sounded note perfect and veered just close enough to obscene to bother a few parents and delight the gays.

JADE leaves her mark on the BRITs stage

JADE cemented her status as main pop girl last night, picking up her first ever solo BRIT Award for Best Pop Act. The trophy was presented to the star by the Sugababes in what was a poignant moment after Jade shouted out the group when Little Mix were the first ever girl group to win Best British Group back in 2021. The singer was clearly emotional as she accepted the award, making sure to thank her fans, boyfriend Jordan Stephens and her “Little Mix sisters”.

Later in the night she proved exactly why she won such an award with an utterly mesmerising performance of her debut single ‘Angel of My Dreams’. Beginning the performance as a bride a top of a chapel, evoking Madonna’s iconic performance at the inaugral VMAs in 1984, she cosplayed as characters from the single’s music video before ascending over the stage attached to a pair of giant angel wings. It was a fantastic mission statement for the singer as a solo star and clearly the strongest performance of the night.

Charli xcx reigns supreme

(Image: Aaron Parsons)

In what felt like an inevitability, it really was Charli xcx’s night as the singer, who was the most nominated act of the night, ended up taking home all five awards for which she was nominated. Charli’s Billie Eilish collaboration ‘Guess’ was crowned Song of the Year, whilst brat was named Album of the Year. The star was also awarded Songwriter of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act.

A. G. Cook, Charli’s longtime producer and collaborator, was also named Producer of the Year.

Her success at the ceremony comes only two years after she called out the BRITs in 2023 for failing to nominate any female artists in the Artist of the Year category.

Chappell Roan picks up two awards

One star whose absence was deeply felt was that of Chappell Roan. The pop darling was forced to chime in via video message, not once but twice after winning International Artist of the Year and ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ winning International Song of the Year.

“I dedicate this to trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, sex workers and Sinéad O’Connor. They have laid the groundwork for me to be here today. I did not give up because of them.”



— Chappell Roan’s acceptance speech for International Artist of the Year at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/mPzE5dfrSh — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) March 1, 2025

Presenter Danny Dyer joked that the star “couldn’t be fucked” to come before we were greeted with a video from Roan thanking “trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, sex workers and Sinéad O’Connor” for laying the groundwork for her to succeed.

Of course, BRITs night doesn’t end once the ceremony wraps as we headed straight to the Universal Music after party in 180 Studios where a crowd of the label’s stars continued celebrating. Guests like Ashley Roberts, Becky Hill, Olivia Dean and Tom Fletcher partied the night away until the wee hours, the climax of which was surely Confidence Man’s surprise DJ set.

Jedward attend the Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2025 at 180 Studios (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal) Lisa Maffia attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2025 at 180 Studios. (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal) Oti Mabuse attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2025 at 180 Studios. (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal) Rose Gray attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2025 at 180 Studios. (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal) Sam Ryder and Lois Gaskin-Barber attend the Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2025



(Image: Dave Benett)

You can see the full list of winners from the night here:

BRITs PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: A. G. Cook

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish ‘Guess featuring billie eilish’

POP ACT: JADE

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT: Sam Fender

BRITS RISING STAR: Myles Smith

DANCE ACT: Charli xcx

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Ezra Collective

BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS: Sabrina Carpenter

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR: Chappell Roan ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT: Stormzy

R&B ACT: RAYE

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Fontaines D.C.

BEST NEW ARTIST: The Last Dinner Party

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Chappell Roan

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Charli xcx ‘BRAT’