Glastonbury 2025: Charli xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, Scissor Sisters and more queer favourites announced

The long awaited Glastonbury 2025 line-up has finally been unveiled – shocking many fans by the notable absence of stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter who have been popping up on festival line-ups across the world.

Also absent is the perennially rumoured Rihanna, leaving the Navy to once again say ‘Oh well, there’s always next year…’

In happier news however, the line-up does boast a number of stellar queer acts and our favourite main pop girls including Alanis Morissette, Charli xcx, Doechii, JADE, Olivia Rodrigo, Raye, Brandi Carlile, Self Esteem, En Vogue, St. Vincent, Anohni and the Johnsons, Lucy Dacus, Kae Tempest, beabadobee, Girl In Red, and Scissor Sisters!

Morissette gets top billing on Friday, with the Jagged Little Pill singer sitting alongside The 1975 (taking the Pyramid Stage), Loyle Carner and Biffy Clyro. US pop starlet Gracie Abrams will also play on Friday, along with 90s R&B royalty En Vogue, Irish songstress CMAT, ‘Messy’ singer Lola Young, Self Esteem, Anohni and the Johnsons, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim and Busta Rhymes,

Saturday will see Charli headline the Other Stage whilst, in gutting news for pop fans, Doechii clashes as she headlines West Holts, and Neil Young headlines on the Pyramid stage. Raye will also play that day, as well as Scissor Sisters, Brandi Carlile, beabadobee, JADE, boygenius singer Lucy Dacus, Irish rebels Kneecap – and the significantly less rebellious The Script.

Olivia Rodrigo will close the festival on Sunday night with her first ever Pyramid Stage slot. She’ll be proceeded by Rod Stewart earlier in the day doing his Legends slot, whilst The Prodigy and Noah Kahan headline elsewhere that night. Also keeping energy up on the festival’s last day are Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jorja Smith, AJ Tracey, Girl In Red, St Vincent, Kae Tempest and Snow Patrol.

Maribou State, Four Tet, Supergrass, Ezra Collective, Wolf Alice, The Libertines, Shaboozey, Celeste, Overmono, Weezer, TV On The Radio, Gary Numan, Caribou, and Kaiser Chiefs are also set to play over the weekend, with more acts yet to be announced.