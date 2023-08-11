Heartstopper’s Tobie Donovan ‘was not ready’ for Bradley Riches to cry in one scene

Stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper, Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches, have shared some behind-the-scenes snippets, including what scene had them crying real tears.

It’s been over a week since Heartstopper returned, reuniting fans with familiar faces and introducing new ones.

To celebrate the launch of the new season Attitude has launched five collectible covers featuring the extended Heartstopper family.

The first featured Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade, the second Bel Priestley and Ash Self, the third Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown, and the fourth, Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches. The final cover featured a cute group shot of everyone.

“I was not ready for Bradley to be crying in that scene” – Tobie Donovan

Speaking exclusively to Attitude Donovan, who plays Isaac, and Riches, who plays James, discussed the scenes they shared.

In season two we see James demonstrate feelings for Isaac, who spends much of the season unsure of how to respond.

The storyline peaks in episode 7 when, after James confirms his feelings for Isaac, Isaac lets him down easily telling him: “I still have absolutely no idea” how he should feel.

Speaking of the scene, set in a bookshop, Donovan shares that it had come at the end of a long day but the two actors “were there for each other.”

“Bradley was very good in that scene,” he continued. “He was, like, crying and I was not ready for Bradley to be crying in that scene.”

While Riches insisted he was crying (“It was all fake.”) Donovan then clarified: “You almost cried.”

Bradley wears top by N. Palmer, jeans by Marni x No Vacancy Inn at MyTheresa.com, shoes by Underground, Bradley’s own necklace, and rings by Pawnshop London. Tobie wears top by Ami, trousers by Kenzo, shoes by Canali, and rings by Pawnshop London (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

The scene in question concludes with James innocently telling Isaac: “You probably just haven’t found the right person yet.”

This, Riches, explained shows that James is “oblivious” to what Isaac is really going through. Isaac eventually realises he’s asexual in the same episode.

“I think they got along really well”

Looking ahead, Riches went on to say that “for the next year, I think I just want James to be there as a, like, a platonic friend. Because I think they got along really well.”

Donovan agreed adding it would also be nice for Isaac to have someone he “could confide in” away from the main group.

“Things that maybe Charlie or Tao or Elle wouldn’t understand,” he said.

Riches also added that “the most challenging scene” for him was when James admits his feelings for Isaac in episode 6.