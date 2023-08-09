Heartstopper: Attitude unveils fifth and final cover featuring 8 of the show’s stars

In our exclusive interview, the cast covers a range of topics including LGBTQ representation, joining the series, dealing with fans, and more.
Nima said of Heartstopper season two’s ever optimistic and loving tone: “It’s all psychological pain one after another, but there’s a happiness in it.
“Rather than always showing vulnerable, repressed communities going through trauma, there’s a movement of ‘Let’s stop seeing that, and let’s just see people being content.’
“I think it helps people connect to the humanity of it.”
“I like Darcy’s unashamedness” – Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell
Meanwhile, Ash said of the response to his Heartstopper casting news: “Someone messaged me who was also trans masculine and disabled in a similar way to me.
“That was really lovely, just talking about how excited that person was for the representation that looks like them is also played by someone who is similar to them.”
Elsewhere in our feature, Kizzy reflected on the word ‘lesbian’, saying: “I think it’s really important to say that word — lesbian,” Kizzy tells us in the interview. “Because you sometimes hear celebrities say, ‘Oh, I don’t use that word. It’s ugly.’
“It’s completely out of line. What a damaging thing to say. I like the word lesbian. I like that [Darcy and Tara are] overt about it. And I like Darcy’s unashamedness.”
Added Corinna: “Yeah, I like that Darcy pulls Tara out of her shell. ‘You’re a lesbian; it’s fine. We’re all OK.’”
*All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.