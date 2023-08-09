Heartstopper: Attitude unveils fifth and final cover featuring 8 of the show’s stars

Attitude reveals its fifth and final cover dedicated to season two of the hit Netflix show Heartstopper – featuring eight of the show’s beloved stars!

The final cover drop follows the reveal of four Heartstopper covers on Tuesday (8 August). The first featured Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade, the second Bel Priestley and Ash Self, the third Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown, and the fourth, Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches.

In our exclusive interview, the cast covers a range of topics including LGBTQ representation, joining the series, dealing with fans, and more.

Top L to R: Tobie wears top by Ami, trousers by Kenzo, shoes by Canali, and rings by Pawnshop London. Corinna wears a jumpsuit by Moschino, Jeans, tank top by Calvin Klein Jeans, earrings by Swarovski, and her own necklace and rings. Nima wears shirt by Louis Vuitton, top by Uniqlo, jeans by Levi’s, shoes by Underground, and Nima’s own necklace. Middle L to R: Ash wears shirt by Harago at Matches, tank top and jeans by Levi’s, and trainers by Schuh. Kizzy wears shirt by Aries at Matches, tank top by Levi’s, trousers by Nanushka at Mytheresa.com, and necklace and earrings by Swarovski. Bottom L to R: Fisayo wears knitwear by Louis Vuitton, shirt by Jacquemus at MyTheresa.com, trousers by Dickies, and shoes by Underground. Bradley wears top by N. Palmer, jeans by Marni x No Vacancy Inn at MyTheresa.com, shoes by Underground, Bradley’s own necklace, and rings by Pawnshop London. Bel wears top and skirt by Moschino Jeans, and earrings and ring by Swarovski. (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Corinna wears a jumpsuit by Moschino, Jeans, tank top by Calvin Klein Jeans, earrings by Swarovski, and her own necklace and rings. Kizzy wears shirt by Aries at Matches, tank top by Levi’s, trousers by Nanushka at Mytheresa.com, and necklace and earrings by Swarovski (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Nima wears shirt by Louis Vuitton, top by Uniqlo, jeans by Levi’s, shoes by Underground, and Nima’s own necklace. Fisayo wears knitwear by Louis Vuitton, shirt by Jacquemus at MyTheresa.com, trousers by Dickies, and shoes by Underground (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Bradley wears top by N. Palmer, jeans by Marni x No Vacancy Inn at MyTheresa.com, shoes by Underground, Bradley’s own necklace, and rings by Pawnshop London. Tobie wears top by Ami, trousers by Kenzo, shoes by Canali, and rings by Pawnshop London (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Bel wears top and skirt by Moschino Jeans, and earrings and ring by Swarovski. Ash wears shirt by Harago at Matches, tank top and jeans by Levi’s, and trainers by Schuh (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

Nima said of Heartstopper season two’s ever optimistic and loving tone: “It’s all psychological pain one after another, but there’s a happiness in it.

“Rather than always showing vulnerable, repressed communities going through trauma, there’s a movement of ‘Let’s stop seeing that, and let’s just see people being content.’

“I think it helps people connect to the humanity of it.”

“I like Darcy’s unashamedness” – Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell

Meanwhile, Ash said of the response to his Heartstopper casting news: “Someone messaged me who was also trans masculine and disabled in a similar way to me.

“That was really lovely, just talking about how excited that person was for the representation that looks like them is also played by someone who is similar to them.”

Elsewhere in our feature, Kizzy reflected on the word ‘lesbian’, saying: “I think it’s really important to say that word — lesbian,” Kizzy tells us in the interview. “Because you sometimes hear celebrities say, ‘Oh, I don’t use that word. It’s ugly.’

“It’s completely out of line. What a damaging thing to say. I like the word lesbian. I like that [Darcy and Tara are] overt about it. And I like Darcy’s unashamedness.”

Added Corinna: “Yeah, I like that Darcy pulls Tara out of her shell. ‘You’re a lesbian; it’s fine. We’re all OK.’”

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available to pre-order now.

Words Alastair James Photography Olivia Richardson Creative and styling Joseph Kocharian Hair Randolph Grey Make-up Sophie Cox Grooming Samantha Cooper Fashion assistant Aaron Pandher Hair assistant Becky Jamieson Make-up assistant Morgan Armstrong

*All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Heartstopper season 2 is streaming now.