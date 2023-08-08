Heartstopper: Bel Priestley and Ash Self cover new issue of Attitude – in second of five covers dedicated to the show

To celebrate the return of Heartstopper, Attitude is this week revealing five collectable cover editions dedicated to the show – and among them are Bel Priestley and Ash Self!

Bel joins the show as Naomi, a classmate of Elle’s who is trans, while Ash plays Felix, another student befriended by Elle.

Bel Priestley: “Naomi is a fun, cool, confident art student” (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

The actors’ cover is the second we’ve unveiled today, following Fisayo Akinade and Nima Taleghani’s earlier this morning.

“Someone messaged me who was also trans masculine and disabled in a similar way to me” – Ash Self

Speaking to Attitude in our exclusive interview, Bel said of Naomi: “Naomi is a fun, cool, confident art student. She’s proud of herself, doing her own thing, a breath of fresh air.”

Ash Self: “Felix is a bit of a party animal” (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

Meanwhile Ash added: “Felix is a bit of a party animal. They’re less interested by the art and more in how they can have a good time instead of studying.”

Added Ash: “Someone messaged me who was also trans masculine and disabled in a similar way to me.

“That was really lovely, just talking about how excited that person was for the representation that looks like them is also played by someone who is similar to them.”

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available to pre-order now.

Photography: Olivia Richardson

Creative and styling: Joseph Kocharian

Hair: Randolph Grey

Make-up: Sophie Cox

Grooming: Samantha Cooper

Fashion assistant: Aaron Pandher

Hair assistant: Becky Jamieson

Make-up assistant: Morgan Armstrong