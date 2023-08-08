Heartstopper: Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade unveiled as Attitude’s new cover stars – with four more covers to come

Heartstopper season two returned to Netflix last Friday – and to celebrate, Attitude is dropping five special collectible covers of our new issue featuring the stars of the show!



Our first of five covers features returning actor Fisayo Akinade, who plays Nathan, an art teacher who looks out for main character Charlie.

Meanwhile new addition Nima Taleghani plays new teacher Youssef Farouk, Nathan’s love interest.

“It’s all psychological pain one after another, but there’s a happiness in it” – Nima

Says Fisayo of Nathan: “I think season two is great because you see two teachers who have very different approaches but maybe have aspects of their personalities that would help one another, which is really lovely to see.”

Adds Nima: “It’s all psychological pain one after another, but there’s a happiness in it.

“Rather than always showing vulnerable, repressed communities going through trauma, there’s a movement of ‘Let’s stop seeing that and let’s just see people being content.’

“I think it helps people connect to the humanity of it.”

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available to pre-order now.

Photography: Olivia Richardson

Creative and styling: Joseph Kocharian

Hair: Randolph Grey

Make-up: Sophie Cox

Grooming: Samantha Cooper

Fashion assistant: Aaron Pandher

Hair assistant: Becky Jamieson

Make-up assistant: Morgan Armstrong