Heartstopper: Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell unveiled as Attitude’s new cover stars – with two more covers to come

Heartstopper fans rejoice: the new issue of Attitude features not one, not two, but eight of the show’s stars across five collectable special editions!



To celebrate season two of the hit show, which returned to Netflix last Friday 4 August, we are now unveiling our cover with returning stars Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell.

We’ve previously shared our covers with Bel Priestley and Ash Self, plus Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade.

Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Corinna Brown (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson) Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

In the teen love story basic on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Corinna plays Tara, a Higgs Girls School student who befriends Yasmin Ginney’s Elle, while Kizzy plays Darcy, Tara’s girlfriend.

“I like the word lesbian – I like that Darcy and Tara are overt about it” – Kizzy

“I think it’s really important to say that word — lesbian,” Kizzy tells us in the interview. “Because you sometimes hear celebrities say, ‘Oh, I don’t use that word. It’s ugly.’

Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“It’s completely out of line. What a damaging thing to say. I like the word lesbian. I like that [Darcy and Tara are] overt about it. And I like Darcy’s unashamedness.”



Corinna, meanwhile, added: “Yeah, I like that Darcy pulls Tara out of her shell.‘You’re a lesbian; it’s fine. We’re all OK.’

Corinna Brown (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“Having that representation is important because [TV series are] getting cancelled, and I think it’s sad. And I don’t think people should be quietened or dimmed. So, to be able to present Tara and Darcy’s relationship is great.”

Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

Heartstopper is streaming now. All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available to buy in shops and to download now.

